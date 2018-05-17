Honeybee Adds a Dash of Magic and Mythical Creatures to Its Doughnuts

Get ready to be Insta-famous when you post a picture of Honeybee Doughnuts' amazingly adorable treats.
The South Miami shop now offers mermaid, crystal ball, and unicorn doughnuts for $3.95 to $5.95 each.
The corner bakery with a bumblebee motif is known for its honey-caramel doughnuts and raised brioche delights. Now, owner Karen Muirhead is raising the shop's bar with these fairy-tale-themed sweets.
The mermaid doughnut is a seafoam-hued pastry sprinkled with edible glitter and topped with a white-chocolate mermaid tail and matching shells.
If your future is what you seek, Muirhead recommends the crystal ball, a yeast doughnut dusted with gem-colored sugar crystals. "Look up close and you may see your future," she says. "It's a mix of sweet and delicate flavors."
A fairy-tale collection wouldn't be complete without the coveted unicorn. An elaborate doughnut, almost too pretty to eat, is adorned with an iconic golden horn, marbled frosting, and two white and gold ears. Mini unicorn doughnuts are also available.
The childhood fun doesn't stop there. Be on the lookout this Friday for the Royal Wedding beehive doughnut, just in time for the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A royal twist on the shop's signature beehive, the confection is stuffed with elderflower and lemon.
Honeybee Doughnuts. 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com. Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
