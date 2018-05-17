 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Unicorn doughnutEXPAND
Unicorn doughnut
Courtesy of Elena Vivas

Honeybee Adds a Dash of Magic and Mythical Creatures to Its Doughnuts

Elena Vivas | May 17, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Get ready to be Insta-famous when you post a picture of Honeybee Doughnuts' amazingly adorable treats.

The South Miami shop now offers mermaid, crystal ball, and unicorn doughnuts for $3.95 to $5.95 each.

Related Stories

The corner bakery with a bumblebee motif is known for its honey-caramel doughnuts and raised brioche delights. Now, owner Karen Muirhead is raising the shop's bar with these fairy-tale-themed sweets.

The mermaid doughnut is a seafoam-hued pastry sprinkled with edible glitter and topped with a white-chocolate mermaid tail and matching shells.

If your future is what you seek, Muirhead recommends the crystal ball, a yeast doughnut dusted with gem-colored sugar crystals. "Look up close and you may see your future," she says. "It's a mix of sweet and delicate flavors."

Honeybee Adds a Dash of Magic and Mythical Creatures to Its DoughnutsEXPAND
Courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts

A fairy-tale collection wouldn't be complete without the coveted unicorn. An elaborate doughnut, almost too pretty to eat, is adorned with an iconic golden horn, marbled frosting, and two white and gold ears. Mini unicorn doughnuts are also available.

The childhood fun doesn't stop there. Be on the lookout this Friday for the Royal Wedding beehive doughnut, just in time for the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A royal twist on the shop's signature beehive, the confection is stuffed with elderflower and lemon.

Honeybee Doughnuts. 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com. Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >