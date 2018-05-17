Honeybee Adds a Dash of Magic and Mythical Creatures to Its Doughnuts

Get ready to be Insta-famous when you post a picture of Honeybee Doughnuts' amazingly adorable treats.

The South Miami shop now offers mermaid, crystal ball, and unicorn doughnuts for $3.95 to $5.95 each.

The corner bakery with a bumblebee motif is known for its honey-caramel doughnuts and raised brioche delights. Now, owner Karen Muirhead is raising the shop's bar with these fairy-tale-themed sweets.