Here Are the Tacos You'll Be Eating at Tacolandia Tomorrow

New Times' Tacolandia, offering unlimited tacos, will happen tomorrow!
The tortilla-stuffed extravaganza will take place at Soho Studios Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Miami's best restaurants will serve unlimited tacos, including vegan and vegetarian options from Milty's Gourmet Catering & Events, Fresh Guacamole, Pilo's Street Tacos, and Tijuana Flats.
To whet your appetite, here's a list of the goodness that will be ready to eat:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Agave Taco Bar - crunchy pork belly taco al pastor with cilantro and onion with a spicy pineapple sauce and a peanut and chile morita sauce on a corn tortilla
- Amour de Miami - crepe tacos and shrimp tacos
- The Brick Kitchen & Bar - braised short-rib taco with truffle aioli, avocado purée, and pickled onions
- Cabo Flats - pork carnitas al Cabo with pickled red onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce
- Candela Gastrobar - salmon and tuna tacos
- Coyo Taco - cochinita pibil tacos with slow-roasted pork shoulder, achiote, and habanero pickled onions
- Cream Parlor - dulce de leche ice-cream tacos
- Deck Sixteen - spiced lamb shoulder taco with harissa, tzatziki, eggplant, onion, and herbs
- El Grito - braised pork taco
- El Jefe Luchador - lamb barbacoa taco with cashew, arbol salsa, pickled onion, cotija cheese, and cilantro
- Fresh Guacamole - freshly made guacamole with chips
- Hauhau's Taqueria - chicken mole taco with cauliflower and shallot escabeche, and huitlacoche crema marigolds
- La Lupita Taqueria - crispy ceviche taquito rib eye with salsa borracha
- Milty's Gourmet Catering and Events - a selection of tacos, including grilled chicken breast, slow-roasted pork, and a vegetarian taco with black beans, cheese, red cabbage, herbed tomatoes, and garlic aioli
- My Ceviche - tuna tacos
- Naked Taco - tacos to be announced (VIP area only)
- Orale Mexican Restaurant - tacos de shales
- Pilo's Street Tacos - hibiscus flower flautas with guacamole and queso cotija
- Plomo - tacos with chicken salteado, soy, tomatoes, and onions
- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar - tacos al pastor: adobo-, onion-, and pineapple-marinated rotisserie pork served on a corn tortilla with escabeche, cilantro, and chile de arbol salsa
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - salsa verde shrimp tacos
- Tacology - taco de cochinitas
- Tijuana Flats - beef, chipotle chicken, and black bean tacos
- Villa's Taco - mini tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and Mexican ceviche
- The Yielding Seed - quinoa picadillo tacos
If you haven't purchased tickets to Tacolandia, hop to it. VIP tickets are already sold out online, but a limited number will be offered at the door for $70 each. General-admission tickets cost $45 online through November 17 and $50 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" runs $135 ($33.75 per ticket). To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.
VIP tickets include entry to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., as well as access to a lounge with exclusive food samples (including food from Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco) and an open bar pouring Veza Sur beer and Herradura tequila cocktails.
Bring nonperishible food items to Tacolandia to receive a ticket to New Times' Sips and Sweets party Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection. All collected items will be donated to Feeding South Florida. Tickets will be given out while supplies last.
New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. General-admission tickets cost $45 via newtimestacolandia.com and $50 at the door; a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $70 at the door.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!