The Hello Kitty Food Truck Returns to Dolphin Mall This Weekend

The Ten Best Things to Eat and Drink at Marlins Park for the All-Star Game and Beyond


Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Sanrio, Inc.
Remember when a bright-pink truck rolled into Miami last February? Well, it's back. Stocked with Hello Kitty-inspired desserts, drinks, and souvenirs, the mobile cafe expects to draw thousands of fans this weekend, eager to snag limited-edition treats.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, the Hello Kitty Cafe will be parked outside Dolphin Mall near the Cheesecake Factory and Texas de Brazil. Splashed in larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat and multicolored cookies, cupcakes, and candies, the truck will be next to impossible to miss.

Find an array of sweets such as cookie sets and rainbow macarons, along with pink-bow-shaped bottles of water. Besides selling food, the truck will also offer Hello Kitty swag such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and a signature bow headband.

Find a selection of Hello Kitty swag onboard the truck.
Courtesy of Sanrio, Inc.

Though the brightly hued van with hot-pink bows on its hubcaps has been on the road since October 2014, it first appeared in October 2016 at Dadeland Mall. Five months later, in February 2017, it returned to Dolphin Mall. It's similar to standalone Sanrio stores found in malls across the nation. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items instead of other animated characters.

Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that specializes in the "kawaii" (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the truck premiered in 2014 at Hello Kitty Con, a convention devoted to the beloved cat. Last summer, Sanrio opened a yearlong pop-up Hello Kitty Café in Los Angeles.

If you can't make it to Dolphin Mall this Saturday, don't worry: According to reps, the truck tries to visit cities, including Miami, about every six months.

Lines are expected to be long, so plan accordingly. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Dolphin Mall
11401 NW 12th St.
Doral, FL 33172

305-365-7446

shopdolphinmall.com

