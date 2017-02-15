menu

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This Weekend

Valentine's Day Miami 2017 Dining Guide


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This Weekend

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The truck will be parked at Dolphin Mall.EXPAND
The truck will be parked at Dolphin Mall.
Courtesy of Sanrio Inc.
A A

When a bright-pink truck rolled into Miami last fall, locals couldn't get enough. Stocked with Hello Kitty-inspired desserts, drinks, and souvenirs, the mobile café drew thousands of fans eager to snag limited-edition treats.

Less than five months later, the truck is about to give the Magic City an encore.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 18, the Hello Kitty Cafe will be parked outside Dolphin Mall near the Cheesecake Factory and Texas de Brazil. Splashed in larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat and multicolored cookies, cupcakes, and candies, the truck will be next to impossible to miss.

Related Stories

Expect an array of sweets such as cookie sets and rainbow macarons, along with pink-bow-shaped bottles of water. Besides selling food, the truck will also offer Hello Kitty swag such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and a signature bow headband.

The truck debuted in Miami at Dadeland Mall in October 2016. It carried the same line of goodies that will be available when it stops at Dolphin Mall, with one exception: Those who visited last year could purchase the "Hello Kitty for President" frosted cookie, inspired by the brand's initiative to celebrate "friendship, fun, and happiness."

The brightly hued van with hot-pink bows on its hubcaps hit the road in October 2014. It's similar to standalone Sanrio stores found in malls across the nation. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items instead of other animated characters.

Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that specializes in the "kawaii" (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the truck premiered in 2014 at Hello Kitty Con, a convention devoted to the beloved cat. Last summer, Sanrio opened a yearlong pop-up Hello Kitty Café in Los Angeles.

If you can't make it to Dolphin Mall this Saturday, don't worry: According to reps, the truck tries to visit cities, including Miami, about every six months.

Lines are expected to be long, so plan accordingly.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Dolphin Mall
More Info
More Info

11401 NW 12th St.
Doral, FL 33172

305-365-7446

shopdolphinmall.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >