Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming to Dadeland Mall This Weekend

EXPAND The truck will be parked outside Dadeland Mall's main entrance. Courtesy of Sanrio Inc.

A bright-pink truck stocked with sweet goodies and a sense of nostalgia will be parked at Dadeland Mall this Saturday, October 22.

The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe is slated to make its first Miami appearance, ready to serve Hello Kitty-inspired desserts, drinks, and souvenirs.

Splashed in larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat and multicolored cookies, cupcakes, and candies, the truck will be parked outside the mall's the main entrance.

According to reps, the truck will be located across from the mall's fountain, though it would be difficult to miss the brightly hued van with hot-pink bows for hubcaps regardless where it sets up shop.

Onboard, find a variety of treats for purchase, including a three-piece cookie set, a rainbow macaron box with a surprise Sanrio character, a four-pack of mini kitty cakes, and pink bow-shaped bottles of water. Besides offering food, the truck will also sell Hello Kitty swag, including coffee mugs, T-shirts, and a signature bow headband.

EXPAND Snag a Hello Kitty-inspired bottle of water. Courtesy of Sanrio Inc.

As Election Day nears, the truck will feature a "Hello Kitty for President" frosted cookie inspired by the brand's initiative to celebrate "friendship, fun, and happiness." The cookie is limited to 50 per stop. Hello Kitty fans who snag the exclusive sweet will receive a free bumper sticker too.

The truck, which hit the road in October 2014, is similar to its standalone Sanrio counterparts found in malls across the nation. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items, no other animated characters.

Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that concentrates on the "kawaii" (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the truck premiered at Hello Kitty Con, a convention devoted to Hello Kitty, in 2014. This past summer, Sanrio opened a yearlong brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafe in Los Angeles.

In Miami, the truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Lines are expected to be long, so plan accordingly.

