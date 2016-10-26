Healthy Fast-Food Concept Dr. Smood Opening in Sunset Harbour, Brickell, and Aventura Mall

EXPAND Courtesy of Dr Smood

Nearly a year after its launch, Danish-born, healthy fast-food concept Dr. Smood is gearing up to open three more locations across Miami.

In November, outposts are expected to open inside the Aventura Mall and the Brickell City Centre, followed by a Sunset Harbour shop (1800 Bay Rd., Suite #3) in December. The brand's flagship location is in Wynwood, with a second store on Sunset Drive in South Miami.

"With the upcoming openings, Dr. Smood is now very well off geographically in Miami, covering all major areas of the city," says partner Kasper Kriby. "The expansion of our concept ties in with the rapid demand in Miami. The positive reception has made us put our foot on the gas pedal and offer 'smart food' to as many people possible."

Related Stories Healthy Fast-Food Concept Dr Smood Opens in Wynwood and South Miami

The brand's name — Dr Smood — stems from the words smart and food, and the company's slogan is similar too: Smart food for a good mood. In line with its philosophy, every item at Dr Smood is color-coded based on six health benefits, including immunity, energy, general health, beauty, detox, and power.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dr Smood

Inside the cafe, order at the counter or pick up a cold-pressed juice or a prepared salad from the fridge. Made-to-order items include salads, sandwiches, and small meals with ingredients like turkey, prosciutto, tuna, and crab. Breakfast is served all day, including raw oats with various toppings and a fruit coulis. Coffee- and espresso-based drinks are also available with nondairy milk options referred to as "mylk," as Dr Smood foregoes the use of all dairy products.

According to Kriby, the new cafes will be identical to Dr Smood's existing locations.

"We have to adjust to the specific spaces, but conceptually we will still be featuring the full menu," he says. "Our mantra is to serve the healthiest food to everybody, and we plan to keep it like that going forward."

Within the next five years, the goal is to have ten Dr Smood stores in Miami. Construction is underway in three more locations in New York too.

"We are so happy about our decision to launch and grow the Dr Smood concept in a vibrant city like Miami," Kriby says. "Think about it, a newly developed Danish health concept decides to launch its flagship store in Wynwood. Miami has proven to generate quite the interest from both inside as well as outside of the U.S., which has resulted in prospective Dr Smood launches in New York, South America, Dubai, Europe, and Asia within the near future."

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

