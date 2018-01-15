Hank & Harry's Opens at Aventura Mall This Week

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, will bring corned beef and pastrami to Aventura Mall this week.

Opening Friday, January 19, the space is located inside the mall's new Treats Food Hall. The deli will be joined by other popular concepts such as My Ceviche, Shake Shack, and Zuuk Mediterranean, which are expected to debut soon.

Almost identical to the Lincoln Road location's menu, the Aventura outpost will serve a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheese ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50), as well as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also offers custom-built salads and wraps, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6). Decor will be similar: white-tiled walls, gold accents, and black-and-white checked tile flooring.