Hank & Harry's Opens in South Miami With Pastrami Pizza and Reuben Egg Rolls

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is now open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. The outpost marks the largest location yet for the mini-chain, which recently opened a stall in Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall.

“We are so excited for this location to open because it’s our first full-service version with our expanded menu," Sklar says.

The 3,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space offers guests a full sit-down experience as opposed to the sandwich-counter service at the brand's two other locations. However, decor is similar, with white-tiled walls, gold accents, and black-and-white checked tile flooring.