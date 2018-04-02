Hank & Harry's Opens in South Miami With Pastrami Pizza and Reuben Egg Rolls

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is now open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. The outpost marks the largest location yet for the mini-chain, which recently opened a stall in Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall.
“We are so excited for this location to open because it’s our first full-service version with our expanded menu," Sklar says.
The 3,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space offers guests a full sit-down experience as opposed to the sandwich-counter service at the brand's two other locations. However, decor is similar, with white-tiled walls, gold accents, and black-and-white checked tile flooring.
The larger menu includes pastrami pizza topped with pickles, mustard, Swiss, and mozzarella ($8.95); deep-fried Reuben egg rolls filled with hot pastrami, Swiss, and coleslaw ($8.95); a warm Reuben dip, made by fusing cream cheese and chunks of corned beef, and served with a side of crunchy bagel chips ($6.95); and a section dedicated to gourmet French fries, including loaded baked potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries ($6.95).
As with all Hank & Harry's, the location serves all-day breakfast complete with eggs any style, speciality omelets, cheesy egg sandwiches, and stuffed bagels ($1.95 and up). New to the lineup are jumbo pancakes filled with chocolate chips or blueberries, and French toast, which can be packed with Nutella or cream cheese ($9 to $11.95).
South Miami also offers a sizable selection of wine, local beer from Funky Buddha and Wynwood Brewing, and made-to-order chocolate or vanilla milkshakes mixed with ingredients such as red velvet cookies and brownie chunks ($6.95 and up).
Of course the menu also offers Hank & Harry's corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($13.95), knishes, and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50), along with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10).
"After opening three locations in the past year, we are going to catch our breaths for a second," Sklar says. "But we'll be announcing huge news by the end of the year."
Hank & Harry's South Miami. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; handhdeli.com. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
