Hank & Harry's Deli to Open South Miami Location in November

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is expected to open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. by mid-November.
The expansion marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of demand for a quality pastrami sandwich). Years ago, places such as Wolfie Cohen's, Pumpernik's, and Junior's served traditional deli-style meals such as corned beef on rye bread and bowls of warm matzo ball soup to thousands of customers. But as Miami's Jewish population moved north, most establishments shuttered.
With Hank & Harry's, Sklar is determined to bring back the New York deli with a modern twist.
"We got lucky with an amazing opportunity we just couldn’t pass up," Sklar says. "But I feel there is a tremendous void in the New York-style deli arena in Miami."
The 3,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space will offer guests a full sit-down experience as opposed to the sandwich-counter service at Hank & Harry's on Lincoln Road.
There will also be a few new plates, including a menu of gourmet French fries such as loaded baked potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries. Made-to-order salads will also be available with a wrap option, and dinner plates will include open-faced brisket and meatloaf sandwiches and stuffed knishes with add-ons such as pastrami and corned beef.
Otherwise, the South Miami lineup will remain almost identical to Lincoln Road's roster, offering a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheese ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — along with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also serves custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).
Decor will also be similar, with white-tiled walls, gold accents, and black-and-white checked tile flooring.
Sklar plans to open multiple Hank & Harry's locations across South Florida and says franchising is also a possibility.
Hank & Harry's South Miami. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; handhdeli.com.
