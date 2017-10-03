Hank & Harry's Deli to Open South Miami Location in November

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is expected to open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. by mid-November.

The expansion marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of demand for a quality pastrami sandwich). Years ago, places such as Wolfie Cohen's, Pumpernik's, and Junior's served traditional deli-style meals such as corned beef on rye bread and bowls of warm matzo ball soup to thousands of customers. But as Miami's Jewish population moved north, most establishments shuttered.

With Hank & Harry's, Sklar is determined to bring back the New York deli with a modern twist.