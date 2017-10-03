 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hank &amp; Harry's Deli to Open South Miami Location in NovemberEXPAND
Courtesy of Sliderz MG

Hank & Harry's Deli to Open South Miami Location in November

Clarissa Buch | October 3, 2017 | 10:40am
AA

Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, is expected to open in South Miami at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. by mid-November.

The expansion marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of demand for a quality pastrami sandwich). Years ago, places such as Wolfie Cohen's, Pumpernik's, and Junior's served traditional deli-style meals such as corned beef on rye bread and bowls of warm matzo ball soup to thousands of customers. But as Miami's Jewish population moved north, most establishments shuttered.

With Hank & Harry's, Sklar is determined to bring back the New York deli with a modern twist.

"We got lucky with an amazing opportunity we just couldn’t pass up," Sklar says. "But I feel there is a tremendous void in the New York-style deli arena in Miami."

Hank &amp; Harry's Deli to Open South Miami Location in NovemberEXPAND
Courtesy of Sliderz MG

The 3,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space will offer guests a full sit-down experience as opposed to the sandwich-counter service at Hank & Harry's on Lincoln Road.

There will also be a few new plates, including a menu of gourmet French fries such as loaded baked potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries. Made-to-order salads will also be available with a wrap option, and dinner plates will include open-faced brisket and meatloaf sandwiches and stuffed knishes with add-ons such as pastrami and corned beef.

Otherwise, the South Miami lineup will remain almost identical to Lincoln Road's roster, offering a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheese ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — along with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also serves custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).

Decor will also be similar, with white-tiled walls, gold accents, and black-and-white checked tile flooring.

Sklar plans to open multiple Hank & Harry's locations across South Florida and says franchising is also a possibility.

Hank & Harry's South Miami. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; handhdeli.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >