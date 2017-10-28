Halloween 2017: Miami's Spookiest Food and Drinks

Each year, Halloween is the chance for us to let our alter egos out for a test drive. Are you an accountant longing to be a superhero? A bartender who longs to sail the high seas as a pirate? It's also the time to feast on pumpkin delights and sip on blood-red drinks that Dracula would enjoy.
Whatever your taste, be it cocktails spruced up with gummy worms or a freshly-baked pumpkin croissant, you'll find it here.
Halloween 2017: Miami Restaurant Party Guide. Though Halloween isn't until Tuesday, October 31,the partying starts early. So, grab your favorite ghoul and enjoy costume contests, special meals, and more at these Miami-area restaurants.
Halloween 2017: Lincoln Road Parade Dining Guide. Come Halloween night, Lincoln Road will be invaded by hordes of superheroes, zombies, and probably more than one Donald Trump. Jon Snow and Pennywise the Clown still need to eat, so if you want to take a break and savor a good deal, here's a rundown of where to go Tuesday, October 31.
Miami's Ten Best Pumpkin Dishes. Nothing says October quite like pumpkin, except maybe spooky pumpkin croissants. For fall, some of Miami's most creative toques are crafting a bounty of dishes chock full of the orange squash. Because too much pumpkin is never enough, here are the ten best places to get your fix.
Halloween 2017: Miami Cocktail Guide. Time to dust off the broomstick for Halloween. Sure, the supermarket is lined with bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a little adult entertainment. The holiday also offers ghoulishly fun drinks. Here are some of the best cocktails for Halloween. Check out our slideshow of spooky Halloween cocktails here.
