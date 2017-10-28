 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Check out South Florida's Spookiest Halloween CocktailsEXPAND
Check out South Florida's Spookiest Halloween Cocktails
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Halloween 2017: Miami's Spookiest Food and Drinks

Laine Doss | October 28, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Each year, Halloween is the chance for us to let our alter egos out for a test drive. Are you an accountant longing to be a superhero? A bartender who longs to sail the high seas as a pirate? It's also the time to feast on pumpkin delights and sip on blood-red drinks that Dracula would enjoy.

Whatever your taste, be it cocktails spruced up with gummy worms or a freshly-baked pumpkin croissant, you'll find it here.

Related Stories

Party with your best friend at the Spillover
Party with your best friend at the Spillover
The Spillover via Facebook

Halloween 2017: Miami Restaurant Party Guide. Though Halloween isn't until Tuesday, October 31,the partying starts early. So, grab your favorite ghoul and enjoy costume contests, special meals, and more at these Miami-area restaurants.

White chocolate pretzel witches' fingers and marshmallow Twinkie mummies.EXPAND
White chocolate pretzel witches' fingers and marshmallow Twinkie mummies.
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Halloween 2017: Lincoln Road Parade Dining Guide. Come Halloween night, Lincoln Road will be invaded by hordes of superheroes, zombies, and probably more than one Donald Trump. Jon Snow and Pennywise the Clown still need to eat, so if you want to take a break and savor a good deal, here's a rundown of where to go Tuesday, October 31.

Pumpkin croissants at B Bistro & Bakery.
Pumpkin croissants at B Bistro & Bakery.
Courtesy of B Bistro & Bakery

Miami's Ten Best Pumpkin Dishes. Nothing says October quite like pumpkin, except maybe spooky pumpkin croissants. For fall, some of Miami's most creative toques are crafting a bounty of dishes chock full of the orange squash. Because too much pumpkin is never enough, here are the ten best places to get your fix.

Barton G's Buddhalicious 2.0
Barton G's Buddhalicious 2.0
Courtesy of Barton G

Halloween 2017: Miami Cocktail Guide. Time to dust off the broomstick for Halloween. Sure, the supermarket is lined with bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a little adult entertainment. The holiday also offers ghoulishly fun drinks. Here are some of the best cocktails for Halloween. Check out our slideshow of spooky Halloween cocktails here.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >