Great Circle Coffee Roasts Java in Little Haiti

Until recently, Miami, compared to other cities and regions, wasn't considered a destination for quality java. But as the city's culinary scene flourishes, snagging a cup of joe in the Magic City has become increasingly more enjoyable.

There's Relentless Roasters, a Miami-based wholesale coffee roaster which also runs an iced-coffee food truck; Per’La Specialty Roasters, who recently teamed up with the Setai in Miami Beach to create the hotel's first exclusive house blend; and an assortment of coffeehouses and hole-in-the-wall java joints contributing to Miami's unique coffee culture.

New to the scene is Great Circle Coffee, a small-batch, single-origin coffee roaster which set up shop in Little Haiti. Created by Sergio Boppel, the brand offers a variety of blends, including La Calle, a smooth espresso blend; Finca Teanzul, a Guatemalan-based fusion of orange, chocolate, and brown sugar; and Deep House, a cold brew with a cocoa and citrus aftertaste.

"Things have come a long way in terms of the specialty coffee scene in South Florida," Boppel says. "There is a growing community and we're getting a lot of attention. Miami is so diverse and is visited by so many people from around the world who love to try new things."

Many of Great Circle’s beans are sourced from Guatemala and Central America, where Boppel holds strong family roots, as well as East Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. Great Circle also offers blends specifically designed for cold brew-style coffees, perfect for Miami’s year-round soaring temperatures. All beans are roasted on a Loring Smart Roast, an environmentally-conscious roaster which consumes less energy and produces less carbon dioxide emissions than traditional machines.

Located in Little Haiti (382 NE 56th St.), Boppel says it is the perfect location to serve the most amount of customers. "We're just about 10 to 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Wynwood, midtown, Brickell, and downtown," he says. "It is also becoming a new hub for culinary projects, restaurants, and wholesale specialty companies. The community is awesome."

The company started roasting in August 2016 and currently wholesales to Perricone’s in downtown Miami, Miami Beach's 1 Hotel, and Steelcity Coffee in the Wynwood Yard. Brews are available for purchase online and Boppel says new partnerships for wholesale and retail are in the works. The brand also plans to offer regular coffee tastings at its flagship warehouse. Coffees are about $20 a pound and a subscription service is available where beans are delivered on a regular basis (every week, two weeks, three weeks, or monthly) at a discount.

Besides java, Great Circle is focused on making a difference, which is why it supports the Café Femenino Foundation, a charity that promotes the integration of women as coffee farmers. Its Café Femenino roast, which is available online and at the 1 Hotel, features a deep cocoa and chocolate taste.

For more information, visit greatcirclecoffee.com.

