Ten Best Things to Eat at Grandview Public Market, West Palm Beach's New Food Hall

If you'd like to visit a place where you can grab a cup of fresh-roasted coffee, snag a bowl of ramen, and pick up local produce for dinner without walking more than a few paces, a one-stop shop in Palm Beach County offers that experience.

This week, Grandview Public Market is celebrating its official grand opening in the new District area of West Palm Beach. Dubbed the first multivendor food hall of its kind in the area, the 14,000-square-foot center includes a melding of eateries, boutiques, fitness studios, and event spaces created from repurposed midcentury warehouses.

Founder and creator Chris Villa, a Palm Beach native, saw the need for such a market several years ago and styled the complex after places such as New York's Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Krog Street Market: old buildings remodeled to create community-driven town centers that specialize in supporting small, local, and independent businesses.

"Trends have shifted from a culture where shoppers and diners are willing to drive from location to location to make purchases and dine out to a one-stop solution with an authentic communal feel," Vila says. "We carefully curated these vendors who are as excited as we are to be involved and doing business here."

Within Grandview Public Market, visitors can also find the Loading Dock (outdoors) and the Living Room (indoors) — areas that offer free high-speed Wi-Fi and double as unique spaces for private events.

The main attraction, however, is the food hall, where a permanent and rotating selection of local vendors offers guests a number of dining options. Currently, ten independent food vendors serve everything from Thai-style rolled ice cream and ramen to poke and papusas.

Here are the ten tastiest things to eat at Grandview Public Market right now:

Photo courtesy of Clare's

1. Clare’s. One of two concepts from Top Chef competitor Dale Talde's New York-based hospitality company Three Kings Restaurant Group, Clare's specializes in old-school-style chicken sandwiches. The shop serves its take on premium comfort food with grab-and-go options. Menu highlights are Talde's Asian-American twist on Korean fried chicken, served on a potato roll with kimchee slaw; a fried chicken wedge salad with iceberg lettuce, buttermilk dressing, and biscuit croutons; and a roasted-vegetable quinoa bowl or a market veggie wrap ($10). Fried chicken comes in two options: Nashville-style hot or Southern fried, each paired with traditional sides such as mac 'n' cheese, Brussels sprouts, and buttermilk biscuits ($14). Clare’s also offers a full bar, daily happy-hour specials, and a curated selection of wines available for take-home purchase.

Photo courtesy of The Corner WPB

2. The Corner. The second concept from Three Kings Restaurant Group, this Detroit-style pizza spot serves square pan pizzas as well as salads and Italian-inspired sandwiches. Each choice of red or white pie ($10 to $18) pays homage to its respective origin: The New York City style provides the coveted simplicity of traditional cheese and red sauce, while the Snoop spices things up with spinach, garlic, and salsa verde. Looking to the personal pizzas of his youth as inspiration, Talde has created a deep-dish, crisp-crust pie that takes 48 hours to prepare but pays off in its depth of flavor.

Photo courtesy of Crema

3 Crema. This unique creamery specializes in Thai rolled ice cream ($7.95 to $12). The delicate rolling process creates a presentation that looks just as good as it tastes. The treat is also customizable: Guests can choose a number of organic toppings and add-ons to accompany their ice cream, which is made with hormone-free dairy. Flavor highlights are the s’mores (chocolate, graham crackers, and roasted marshmallow); fresa (fresh strawberries and graham cracker); and salty caramel (pretzel, peanut butter, and milk chocolate).

Photo courtesy of Poke Lab Eatery

4. Poké Lab Eatery. Poke and sushi burritos ($8 to $15) are the specialty at Poké Lab Eatery. Diners are encouraged to customize their bowls and burritos — AKA Pokéritto sushi burritos — using responsibly sourced ingredients. The sustainability efforts go beyond the menu, though: Owner and operator Louis Grayson and his team are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible with all the products they use.

Photo courtesy of Ramen Lab Eatery

5. Ramen Lab Eatery. From the same team behind Poké Lab Eatery, Ramen Lab Eatery is one of Grandview's incubator concepts — one that could pop up for a limited time or stick around for good. The on-the-go ramen spot offers fresh, house-made ramen noodles — something you can't find often — and rich bone-based broths made from scratch ($13). Current flavors include pork, chicken, and vegetable broths that can be customized with a combination of toppings, from pork chashu and a perfectly cooked poached egg to fresh garlic. Elevate the meal by adding Grayson's hand-made gyoza dumplings.

Photo by Niria Proa

6. Zipitios. Zipitios is the first brick-and-mortar storefront for the team that provided food during Subculture Coffee's regular Tacos and Hip-Hop events. Offering Meso-American fusion ($3 to $9) such as tacos and pupusas, the menu is steeped in tradition but also sprinkled with eclectic flavors. Colorful selections include fried chicken or gator tacos served two per order as well as traditional loroco — an edible Mexican flower — pupusas ($3.75). More familiar fare includes avocado tostadas and guacamole with chips. End your experience with some homemade flan.

Courtesy Grace's Fine Foods

7. Grace's Fine Foods. This full-service, hormone-free butcher offers an array of heritage-breed meats as well as daily fresh sausage and sandwiches. The farm-to-table concept is based on a single guiding principle, chef/owner Bradley Grace says: "Good food comes from good ingredients." His flagship carries heritage-breed pork, grass-finished beef, and pasture-raised poultry procured with a commitment to sustainable and ethical farming practices, resulting in meat free of antibiotics and hormones. In addition to offering the butcher shop and select-your-own cuts, Grace's Fine Foods also features a daily selection of fresh-made sausages and a variety of hot and cold sandwiches for dining in ($12 to $14). House-made pickles, condiments, and pâtés round out the offerings, all of which revolve and change weekly.

Courtesy Rabbit Coffee

8. Rabbit Coffee. The Riviera-based coffee roaster is well known as a purveyor of some of the finest seasonal, hand-selected micro-lot coffee beans around. At their first storefront, co-owners/roasters Adriano Cerasaro and Iain Yeakle can serve their goods, including their nitro cold brew, to a larger audience. The elaborate, 18-hour steeping process makes Rabbit Cold Brew smooth and intensely rich, with a hint of natural sweetness and low acidity. In addition to offering the plethora of caffeinated beverages ($3 to $7), Rabbit also sells a selection of pastries and bagels each morning.

Photo by Libby Vision

9. Celis Produce. This boutique grocer specializes in organic produce, breakfast bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and açaí bowls. Operated by three West Palm Beach-born-and-raised brothers — Alex, Felipe and Camilo Celis — Celis Produce is on a mission to deliver fresh organic fruits and vegetables to homes and offices throughout Palm Beach County. Expect cold-pressed juices ($6 to $10) such as the Supa Dupa Green, made with spinach, parsley, celery, cucumber, and lemon; El Tropical smoothie, with coconut water, banana, mango, pineapple, and orange; and tonic shots like the Wake Me Up, with ginger, apple, lemon, and wheatgrass.

Photo by Libby Vision

10. Olive Oil of the World. Olive Oil of the World is a family-owned business of olive oil experts who began as hobbyists in 2008. Mother/son duo Ersilia Moreno and chef Rasheed Shihada dedicated themselves to personally sourcing every product in the company's line of extra-virgin olive oils and flavored balsamic vinegars. Starting with two kinds of olive oils and one vinegar at a local farmers' market in Palm Beach Gardens, Olive Oil of the World now carries more than 100 products ($12 to $20), nearly half of which are marked with the "Fresh From Florida" stamp.

Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; grandviewpublic.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

