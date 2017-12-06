Gramps by the Sea to Open on Miami River

Wynwood's Gramps is expanding to a location on the Miami River.

Owner Adam Gersten received approval by the Miami River Commission Monday to begin building a two-story bar and restaurant at the 5th Street Marina. A ground-breaking date has not yet been announced.

Gersten describes the new space as everything Gramps now offers but with a larger kitchen. The restaurant and bar will offer outdoor space on the river, a main bar, and an upstairs room that can double as an intimate event space for 50 to 75 people, though Gersten has a specific vision for that room. "I'm seeing it more of a mariners' lounge. I think of the Chart Room in Key West, a cool little second room."