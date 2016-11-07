menu

Grab 'Em by the Pistachio and Vanillary Clinton: Serendipity Makes Election-Inspired Ice Cream

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Dim Down Tuesdays, Election Viewing Party, and Olla Preview


Grab 'Em by the Pistachio and Vanillary Clinton: Serendipity Makes Election-Inspired Ice Cream

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Grab 'Em by the Pistachio ice-cream sports a Trump-inspired yellow coif. Top it off with Trump's Nuts — candied hazelnuts.EXPAND
Grab 'Em by the Pistachio ice-cream sports a Trump-inspired yellow coif. Top it off with Trump's Nuts — candied hazelnuts.
Courtesy of Serendipity
The 45th president of the United States is hours away from being elected, a moment most of us have anxiously awaited. Instead of stress-eating a slice of pizza, nosh on something more timely: a Grab 'Em by the Pistachio or Vanillary Clinton ice-cream cone at Serendipity.

The tiny artisanal ice-cream shop in Wynwood has taken a bold stance by whipping up two limited-edition, election-inspired batches. There's more than just flavor that went into the varieties, says founder/owner Jessica Levison.

"I wanted it to bring levity to scandals facing each candidate," Levison says. "It's also meant to draw attention to the importance of voting and to underscore that Trump’s comments about women are anything but funny."

Levinson's Donald Trump flavor — Grab 'Em by the Pistachio — is roasted pistachio ice-cream topped with yellow cotton candy.

"The hand-spun cotton candy represents the Republican candidate’s spin on reality and, of course, his hair," she says. "The inspiration for the flavor name came from Trump's now-infamous quote."

Vanillary Clinton, inspired by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, is blue to represent her pantsuits. The colored vanilla ice cream is topped with alphabet cereal meant to represent the 33,000 emails deleted from her server.

Levison's flavors will be available through the election. Select presidential toppings are available, including candied hazelnuts called Trump’s Nuts.

It's unclear whether the winning candidate's flavor will be available after the election.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Cafe
421 NW 26th St.
Miami, FL 33127

serendipitycreamery.com

