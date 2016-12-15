Got a Lousy Christmas Gift? Exchange It for a Whopper at Burger King's Whopper Exchange

Burger King wants your ugly Christmas sweater. Courtesy Burger King

It's Christmastime — a season filled with holiday cheer, well wishes, friends, family, and giving. That means stressing over finding the perfect present for that special someone or simply wrapping something you picked up at the dollar store.

We've all been there and gotten a lousy gift: a punny T-shirt, ugly sweater, novelty mug, or peach candle with the price tag still on it.

Instead of regifting that oil diffuser or fake cactus, why not trade it in for a juicy Whopper?

December 26, the Burger King at 910 Arthur Godfrey Rd. in Miami Beach will exchange your unwanted present for a Whopper sandwich.

Here's how it works: On Christmas Day, unwrap your gifts. Then take the pair of reindeer socks or commemorative Dolly Madison platter to the aforementioned Burger King the next day between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Turn in said gift, and receive a Whopper in return. This offer is good only at the Arthur Godfrey Road location.

The gift should be unused, and according to a Burger King spokesperson, "The acceptability of item will be determined by Burger King Restaurant personnel in their sole discretion." In addition, "exchanges will be limited to a certain number of gifts."

If you have to entertain Aunt Velma and Uncle Sal in from Minnesota and can't make it to the restaurant, Instagram and Twitter have come to your rescue: The first 100 people to post a photo with their unwanted presents using hashtag #WhopperExchange will receive a surprise from Burger King's social media elves.

All gifts collected will be donated to the Miami Children's Initiative. So this holiday season, it might be a good idea to ask your kids to part with one of their new toys in exchange for a tasty lunch.

According to Fernando Machado, senior vice president of global brand management for Burger King, the Miami-based fast-food giant is hosting the Whopper Exchange as a way to show appreciation and help a local organization. “At Burger King restaurants, we are always looking for ways to surprise our fans, no matter if they were good or naughty. The Whopper Exchange will offer our guests the chance to get a flame-grilled gift in exchange for an unwanted one, because this holiday season, we want everyone to receive something they will love.”

The Miami Beach location is the only Burger King in the United States participating in this event, although BK locations in London and Brazil will also host the Whopper Exchange. That's a tasty way to make people happy around the world, King.

