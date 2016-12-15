menu

Got a Lousy Christmas Gift? Exchange It for a Whopper at Burger King's Whopper Exchange

Guide to Restaurant Christmas 2016 Dinners in Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Got a Lousy Christmas Gift? Exchange It for a Whopper at Burger King's Whopper Exchange

Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 11:42 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Burger King wants your ugly Christmas sweater.
Burger King wants your ugly Christmas sweater.
Courtesy Burger King
A A

It's Christmastime — a season filled with holiday cheer, well wishes, friends, family, and giving. That means stressing over finding the perfect present for that special someone or simply wrapping something you picked up at the dollar store.

We've all been there and gotten a lousy gift: a punny T-shirt, ugly sweater, novelty mug, or peach candle with the price tag still on it.

Related Stories

Instead of regifting that oil diffuser or fake cactus, why not trade it in for a juicy Whopper?

December 26, the Burger King at 910 Arthur Godfrey Rd. in Miami Beach will exchange your unwanted present for a Whopper sandwich.

Here's how it works: On Christmas Day, unwrap your gifts. Then take the pair of reindeer socks or commemorative Dolly Madison platter to the aforementioned Burger King the next day between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Turn in said gift, and receive a Whopper in return. This offer is good only at the Arthur Godfrey Road location.

The gift should be unused, and according to a Burger King spokesperson, "The acceptability of item will be determined by Burger King Restaurant personnel in their sole discretion." In addition, "exchanges will be limited to a certain number of gifts."

If you have to entertain Aunt Velma and Uncle Sal in from Minnesota and can't make it to the restaurant, Instagram and Twitter have come to your rescue: The first 100 people to post a photo with their unwanted presents using hashtag #WhopperExchange will receive a surprise from Burger King's social media elves.

All gifts collected will be donated to the Miami Children's Initiative. So this holiday season, it might be a good idea to ask your kids to part with one of their new toys in exchange for a tasty lunch.

According to Fernando Machado, senior vice president of global brand management for Burger King, the Miami-based fast-food giant is hosting the Whopper Exchange as a way to show appreciation and help a local organization. “At Burger King restaurants, we are always looking for ways to surprise our fans, no matter if they were good or naughty. The Whopper Exchange will offer our guests the chance to get a flame-grilled gift in exchange for an unwanted one, because this holiday season, we want everyone to receive something they will love.”

The Miami Beach location is the only Burger King in the United States participating in this event, although BK locations in London and Brazil will also host the Whopper Exchange. That's a tasty way to make people happy around the world, King.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Burger King
More Info
More Info

910 Arthur Godfrey Rd.
Miami Beach, Florida 33140

212-230-1800

www.bk.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >