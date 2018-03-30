 


Croquetas and avocado toast are among Glass & Vine's new brunch items.EXPAND
Croquetas and avocado toast are among Glass & Vine's new brunch items.
Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine Updates Brunch Menu With Carbonara Fries and 65-Ounce Growlers

Clarissa Buch | March 30, 2018 | 9:24am
AA

On a recent Saturday afternoon in Coconut Grove's Peacock Park, rays of sunshine peeked through oversize umbrellas, and birds chattered in trees. Almost every outdoor seat was occupied. Bubbly drinks and plates of avocado toast and baked eggs dotted each table.

Glass & Vine, which debuted brunch more than a year and a half ago, has refreshed its menu. If the atmosphere wasn't enough to lure you back after all this time, maybe a bowl of black truffle carbonara fries will do the trick.

Related Stories

Carbonara friesEXPAND
Carbonara fries
Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Among the new items are crisp jamón serrano croquetas filled with rich béchamel and served with a heap of roasted fruit jam ($6), and those carbonara fries, doused in a black truffle crema with bacon and Grana Padano ($12). There's also a Florida tomato, pea pesto, and stracciatella caprese salad topped with cured meat ($15) and a local fish tiradito with sweet potato and cilantro ($15).

Other plates include a unique twist on avocado toast, which comes garnished with toasted sesame, lime, and dried Fresno chile ($10); and a crab cake Benedict complete with whipped hollandaise and Old Bay potatoes ($19).

Another new addition is the restaurant's growlers, which pours Glass & Vine's own IPA as well as the popular Night Life Brewery Brown ($35 for 65 ounces). Besides super-sized beers, brunch cocktails include mimosas stirred with Florida orange juice and Charles Lafitte sparkling ($10); and sangria blended with Chablis, Sauvignon Blanc, passionfruit vodka, and fresh fruit ($10).

Wood-oven baked eggsEXPAND
Wood-oven baked eggs
Courtesy of Glass & Vine

The restaurant's fan-favorite brunch items are still available as well. Pair the croquetas with a cooling watermelon salad, containing lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, and a smattering of jalapeño slices for a touch of heat; or the ZTB tartine, where creamy local stracciatella is topped with jam, a sprinkling of sea salt, and a drizzle of California olive oil. Either way, add the wood-oven baked eggs to your order, served in a sizzling skillet and filled with confit garlic cream, black pepper, cauliflower, and truffle oil.

If you're a brunch lover, don't miss South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration — New Times' Out to Brunch — from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

Glass & Vine. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

