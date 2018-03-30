Glass & Vine Updates Brunch Menu With Carbonara Fries and 65-Ounce Growlers

On a recent Saturday afternoon in Coconut Grove's Peacock Park, rays of sunshine peeked through oversize umbrellas, and birds chattered in trees. Almost every outdoor seat was occupied. Bubbly drinks and plates of avocado toast and baked eggs dotted each table.

Glass & Vine, which debuted brunch more than a year and a half ago, has refreshed its menu. If the atmosphere wasn't enough to lure you back after all this time, maybe a bowl of black truffle carbonara fries will do the trick.