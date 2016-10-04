Gilmore Girls' Luke's Diner Will Pop Up in Miami Tomorrow With Free Coffee

EXPAND Gilmore Girls' Luke's Diner is popping up in Miami. Courtesy of Gilmore News

This Thanksgiving's Gilmore Girls revival is more hotly anticipated by fans of the show than a second slice of pumpkin pie.

The series, which is coming to Netflix, debuted October 5, 2000, on the WB and followed the mother-and-daughter team of Lorelai and Rory, who live in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The Emmy-winning TV show saw a lot of action at the fictional Luke's Diner, where Lorelai fueled her caffeine addiction.

To celebrate the show's 16th anniversary and as a prequel to the launch of the Netflix miniseries, real-life coffee shops across the nation will host Luke's pop-ups tomorrow, October 5, serving free coffee from 7 a.m. until noon (times may vary).

Dirt is one of three Miami establishments participating in the activation, which will see staff dressing in Luke's aprons and hats (backward, of course). Luke's signage will be posted outside to let fans know they're in the right place. Dirt's Nicole Votano says her staff will serve Argyle nitro cold brew from the restaurant's opening at 10 a.m. until noon. In addition, a few lucky guests will receive a cup that will have a code for a free three-month trial of Netflix.

Votano, a fan of the show, is excited to be a part of the pop-up. "When they asked us, I said, 'Gilmore Girls?' It was seriously my favorite show. I still have to watch it whenever it's on. I can't turn it off."

Alaska Coffee Roasting Co.s manager Leana didn't want to give too much away to keep a surprise element, but she did say the store's transformation includes Luke's signage and staff dressed in flannel. Patrons will be able to snag a free cup of coffee in a Luke's coffee cup from 7 a.m. to noon, and Gilmore Girls episodes will play on the TV set. "Come hang out with us — it's going to be fun." More hints about what's to come will be posted throughout the day on Alaska Coffee Roasters' Instagram, @AlaskaCoffee_Miami.

Panther Coffee in Coconut Grove will also transform into Luke's, serving free coffee from 7 a.m. until supplies last. In total, 250 free cups of coffee will be given away, according to Panther's Leticia Pollock.

Of course there are hashtags, so celebrate the Gilmoreversary ( gil -more- vur - suh - ree ) using "#HappyBirthdayGilmore," "#Lukes," and "#GiimoreGirls."

Here's a full list of participating coffeehouses throughout South Florida that are participating in this Gilmore Girls awesomeness:

Miami



Alaska Coffee Roasting Co. (13130 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami)



Dirt (232 Fifth St., Miami Beach)



Panther Coffee (3407 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove)

Fort Lauderdale



Brew Urban Cafe (537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale)



Sip Java Co. (638 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale)



The Flower Bar (1003 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale)

West Palm Beach

