Get Your Sunday Brunch on at These Five Miami Restaurants

EXPAND Chef Venoy Rogers is behind each dish on Essensia's brunch menu. Courtesy of Essensia

Brunch is Miami's most important meal of the week. Traditionally served on Sundays (though many restaurant offer a Saturday meal, as well), it's the time to gather with friends over eggs and pancakes. It's also one of the few acceptable times to day drink. So get the squad together and make plans to sip rose or bloody marys this Sunday at one of these great Miami brunch haunts.

Lemon poppyseed quinoa pancales Courtesy Essensiz at The Palms

Essensia at the Palms

On Sundays, the restaurant features a "to share" brunch, where guests are encouraged to order a variety of small and large plates, as well as flatbreads, all to taste family-style. The dishes, crafted by executive chef Venoy Rogers, come out as they are ready. The chef suggests the lemon-poppyseed-quinoa pancakes ($16). The dish, which is gluten-free, is packed with ricotta, blueberries, and fresh mint. Pure maple syrup is then drizzled on top, and star fruit is served on the side.

EXPAND Slices of brioche are filled with banana and almond butter. Photo by Clarissa Buch

Rusty Pelican

Brunch at the Rusty Pelican tastefully melds delectables like lobster and crab into Benedicts and omelets. Though the menu features appetizers, sushi, salads, lunch, and a raw bar, it's the "Brunchy Type of Things" section, crafted by executive chef Jim Pastor, that makes the eatery worth a visit. For something sweet, consider Pastor's crusted French toast ($17). Made with almond butter and banana-stuffed brioche, the dish features four slices of bread that are coated with frosted flakes and salted caramel and then fried. Cinnamon whipped cream and raspberries top it off, and banana paste temptingly oozes from the brioche's center. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

