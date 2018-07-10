Get Free Chick-fil-A Today When You Dress Like a Cow

If you're a little tapped out in the cash department, head over to Chick-fil-A today for a free meal... with a catch: You have to dress up like a cow.
Today, July 10, the Atlanta-based chicken chain is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day in honor of its desperate-to-live mascot that throws his barnyard brethren under the bus by asking people to "Eat
Until 7 p.m. today, dress like a cow and receive a free Chick-fil-A menu item such as the original chicken sandwich, grilled nuggets, or a Chick-fil-A biscuit for adults. Kids dressed in bovine regalia will receive a free kid's meal. The offer is good in-store only and is not available through the restaurant's mobile app.
If you're thinking you'll be the only person dressing like a cow in Miami, think again. Nearly two dozen people have already walked into the Flagler Park Chick-fil-A in barnyard attire, according to store manager Gloria Alvarez. She expects as many as 200 customers to arrive in costume throughout the day. In total, 1.9 million people around the country dressed like cows last year at over 2,200 Chick-fil-A locations. That's a lot of free chicken.
To get in on the action, you don't have to go rent an entire outfit. According to the official Cow Appreciation Day site, any cow costume — store-bought or homemade — will do, including "any sort of cow apparel." So just doctor up a plain white short with some cow spots and put a bell around your neck, and you're good to go!
In addition, all free-standing Chick-fil-A locations will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter that will instantly turn you into a cow. Freestanding locations in Miami-Dade are in Doral (3995 NW 107th Ave.), Miami Lakes (16100 NW 57th Ave.), and Flagler Park (9301 W. Flagler St.), with more locations throughout South Florida.
