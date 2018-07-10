Get Free Chick-fil-A Today When You Dress Like a Cow

If you're a little tapped out in the cash department, head over to Chick-fil-A today for a free meal... with a catch: You have to dress up like a cow.

Today, July 10, the Atlanta-based chicken chain is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day in honor of its desperate-to-live mascot that throws his barnyard brethren under the bus by asking people to "Eat mor chikin ."