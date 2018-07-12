Gui Jaroschy Tapped to Lead Generator Hostel's Bar and Restaurant Concepts

Generator Hostels, a leading European chain of upscale hostels, is opening its first U.S. presence on Miami Beach and has tapped one of South Florida's most creative food and beverage professionals in the process.

Gui Jaroschy has been named the director of bar and restaurant concepts for the brand. His first project is overseeing Generator Miami, opening on Collins Avenue in Mid-Beach in August. Jaroschy is best known for his work at Broken Shaker and was named New Times' Best Bartender in 2016.