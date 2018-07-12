Gui Jaroschy Tapped to Lead Generator Hostel's Bar and Restaurant Concepts

Generator Hostels, a leading European chain of upscale hostels, is opening its first U.S. presence on Miami Beach and has tapped one of South Florida's most creative food and beverage professionals in the process.
Gui Jaroschy has been named the director of bar and restaurant concepts for the brand. His first project is overseeing Generator Miami, opening on Collins Avenue in Mid-Beach in August. Jaroschy is best known for his work at Broken Shaker and was named New Times' Best Bartender in 2016.
His impressive resumé includes opening the Broken Shaker's outpost locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York; managing the Anderson in Miami's Upper Eastside; and consulting on cocktail menus for Ricochet Lounge, Drunken Dragon, and British Airways.
The upscale hostel, which features 300 beds in 105 rooms, will offer community areas with a pool table, a pool, and the property's focal point: a lobby lounge called the Jim and Neesie.
Jaroschy explains the name comes from a "cool, eclectic couple" who "are living their best lives." The lounge will evoke the feeling of being invited into their home for drinks. Jim and Neesie will also feature a menu of composed dishes by chef Daniel Roy. "It's a cool little room with glass pocket doors," Jaroschy says. "I want it to have a style of service and cocktails that people haven't gotten in Miami. I think people will check it out and really love it."
The Driftway is the Generator's outdoor bar, named after the East Coast term for a natural path to the beach. The setting will feature hanging furniture and an indoor/outdoor covered space, perfect shelter from Miami Beach's searing sun and afternoon rain showers. The bar will offer frozen drinks and lower ABV cocktails. It will also feature kombucha and wines from Lake Worth's Sons & Daughters Farm. "It's drinking to feel pretty, not get ugly," says Jaroschy of these more refreshing libations. "It's a different style of drinking."
Generator Hostels is a well-known European chain. With origins in London, Generator Hostels can be found in major cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Rome, Stockholm, Venice, and Paris. Generator Hostel Miami is the first U.S. outpost for the brand.
Generator Hostel Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; generatorhostels.com. Opening August 2018.
