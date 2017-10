With Gaijin, Chef Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchareondee Brilliantly Takes on Japanese Food

One of the most enticing dishes is takoyaki. See more photos from Gaijin Izakaya by Cake.

Three years ago, Phuket Thongsodchareondee sent a jolt through Miami when he opened Cake Thai on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 79th Street. It's a compact place where the only decorations are magazine ads with an animated, pop-culture look covered by Thai script. The menu is packed with the intense sweetness, sourness, and spice that is the hallmark of traditional Thai cuisine. You can even get hard-to-find dishes and ingredients such as cured sausage and the flowery-tasting greens called morning glory.

So it seemed a diversion when Thongsodchareondee, nicknamed Cake, announced he would take over the space once held by the Gang Miami and open a Japanese spot called Gaijin Izakaya by Cake (3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-3207). The place, he said, would ply sushi, ramen, yakitori, and all sorts of fried dishes.

Cake began cooking at a young age. Growing up on the Thai island of Phuket, he would help his father, Tawin, run the family's seaside restaurant. He spent his teens bouncing between Bangkok and the island before relocating to Australia for cooking school. Afterward came harsh training in westernized Thai restaurants. In 2007, he moved to Miami, where he found work at two now-closed restaurants before ending up in the kitchen at Bal Harbour's Makoto, where his repertoire of Japanese cuisine began to coalesce.