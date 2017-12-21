Gaijin Dishes Out Miami's Best New Omakase

Unless you're picky, religious, or allergic to everything, there is no better way to dine than at the chef's discretion. And in Miami, restaurants have slowly begun to offer such options to diners who are increasingly willing to turn themselves over to the whims of the city's ever-growing stable of talented cooks.

Today lengthy gustatory adventures are plied by the kitchens of José Andrés' two South Florida restaurants, Brad Kilgore is doing it at Alter, Jeremy Ford is doing it at Stubborn Seed, and it's long been the norm at the Biltmore's Palme d'Or. The same can be said of Kevin Cory's Naoe, Makoto, Doral's Maido, and Coral Way's Sushi Chef. Yet for decades, the omakase — Japanese for "I'll leave it up to you" — at Michio Kushi's departed Sushi Deli remained the gold standard for its accessibility, affordability, and sheer delight.

That spirit is now back at Gaijin Izakaya, where Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee offers meals with a rainbow of fish not often found at South Florida sushi bars.