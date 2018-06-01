Funky Buddha Turns 5 With Brewery Bash and Sunday Beer Brunch

This weekend, Oakland Park's Funky Buddha will turn five years old. To celebrate, the brewery will offer a number of parties and specials, including more than 50 draft beers on tap, the release of a new brew, and a brunch-and-beer pairing.
From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the brewery's barrel room, attend a boozy party complete with exclusive barrel-aged tappings, live music, and more than 50 draft beers, along with food trucks selling burgers, tacos, and grilled cheese. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The party is your chance to taste Funky Buddha's latest creation, Five Years on It IPA. The citrus-forward pour is made with five fruit juices, representing the five years since the business debuted. You'll taste hints of orange, grapefruit, tangerine, lemon, and lime, which are blended with mosaic and amarillo hops. Bring it home in a 22-ounce bottle for $5.55.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, Funky Buddha will host the Morning After Party. Priced at $55 per person, the anniversary brunch will include a five-course meal paired with beer, as well as a welcome beer and vintage bottle service. There will also be a cash bar for additional beer and wine purchases. Visit funkybuddhabrewery.com for tickets.
During both events, growlers and crowlers will not be filled onsite, and no outside food or alcohol will be permitted inside the brewery.
Funky Buddha Brewery. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Funky Buddha, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!