Funky Buddha Turns 5 With Brewery Bash and Sunday Beer Brunch

This weekend, Oakland Park's Funky Buddha will turn five years old. To celebrate, the brewery will offer a number of parties and specials, including more than 50 draft beers on tap, the release of a new brew, and a brunch-and-beer pairing.

From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the brewery's barrel room, attend a boozy party complete with exclusive barrel-aged tappings, live music, and more than 50 draft beers, along with food trucks selling burgers, tacos, and grilled cheese. Admission is free.

The party is your chance to taste Funky Buddha's latest creation, Five Years on It IPA. The citrus-forward pour is made with five fruit juices, representing the five years since the business debuted. You'll taste hints of orange, grapefruit, tangerine, lemon, and lime, which are blended with mosaic and amarillo hops. Bring it home in a 22-ounce bottle for $5.55.