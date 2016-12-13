Funky Buddha Brewery Brews "Saved by the Bell"-Themed Beer

Funky Buddha's latest bottle release is inspired by a freakout by the character Jessie Spano on the TV show "Saved by the Bell." Via Funky Buddha Brewery Facebook profile.

Funky Buddha Brewery is known for its popular Maple Bacon Coffee Porter and its imperial version, but now the Oakland Park brewery has a new java-infused release.

Made with coffee and vanilla, it's a Saved by the Bell-inspired imperial stout aptly called I'm So Excited, I'm So Scared. The beer is basically a Russian imperial stout loaded with caffeine, kind of like the character Jessie Spano in one episode.

Anyone aware of early-'90s television probably knows Saved by the Bell, the after-school sitcom that chronicled the daily struggles of a group of Los Angeles students at the fictional Bayside High. Despite its lighthearted nature, the show occasionally touched on serious social issues. The show produced 86 episodes from 1989 to 1993 and still has a loyal following.

The new Funky Buddha release relates to the episode in which Elizabeth Berkley's character, Jessie, struggles with pill addiction as told in typically cheesy Saved by the Bell fashion.

Jessie, the bleeding-heart class president; and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the rebellious smooth-talker, are having an argument in her room when she reaches for a bottle of pills on her bed. Astonished at this revelation, Morris attempts to restrain Jessie to prevent her from taking the pills. "You mean you really are taking drugs?" he asks incredulously.

Out of desperation, Jessie defends her choice, saying she needs them to improve her singing performance and immediately begins singing the chorus to the the Pointer Sisters song "I'm So Excited" as she begins crying, "I'm so excited... I'm so scared."

It turns out the "drugs" were only caffeine pills. However melodramatic this scene might be, it was meant to bring attention to America's prescription pill epidemic — a problem that persists today.

Rather than potent prescription pills, Funky Buddha's tribute beer is rather strong: 10 percent alcohol-by-volume and described as "ferociously coffee-d" — comparable to hunkering down for a study session with a big pot of coffee.

The imperial coffee stout retails for $13 for a 22-ounce bottle, available at the brewery during December. After the brewery release, the beer is expected to be distributed throughout Florida.