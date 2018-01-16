Funky Buddha to Bottle No Crusts as Part of Its 2018 Release Schedule

Funky Buddha Brewery will release its No Crusts peanut butter and jelly brown ale in bottles for the first time in 2018.

The Oakland-based production brewery will also begin canning its core beers alongside a new lineup that will also include new packaging, a year-round beer, and a year's worth of limited and seasonal beers hitting statewide distribution for the first time.

"The biggest change for us moving forward is going to be switching over from bottles to cans," says John Linn, Funky Buddha's marketing director. "Being here in Florida, with all the outdoor activities, it's going to be great to now have our most popular core brands in cans."