French Bistro La Rue Opens in Coconut Grove

Maurizio Farinelli, owner of Strada in the Grove and Farinelli 1937, has opened La Rue, a French bistro, in the former George's in the Grove location on Commodore Plaza.

This is the third Coconut Grove eatery for the restaurateur, who opened La Rue with partner Diego Uribe about two weeks ago. Farinelli also owned Trattoria Sole and Blu in South Miami for 15 years.

Unlike their other two locations, this one will be their first French concept. Though Farinelli is from Italy, he spent much time in France when his father owned a restaurant in the French Alps.