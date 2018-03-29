 


You can drink (lots) of hard-to-find brews at the second annual Free The Whales this June.
You can drink (lots) of hard-to-find brews at the second annual Free The Whales this June.
Photo by Nicole Danna

Free The Whales Returns With Rare Beer From Nation's Top Breweries

Nicole Danna | March 29, 2018 | 9:00am
Several breweries from Florida and beyond that have received national acclaim in recent months will be pouring some of their award-winning suds during the return of Boxelder's Free The Whales event.

The inaugural Free The Whales event kicked-off last July. This year, it's back and bigger than before, with Boxelder's entire back parking lot tented for a true festival-style layout featuring more than 20 breweries and over 100 different beers on June 30.

"We'll be bringing in a bunch of beers that are out of market, or extremely hard to get, hence the name Free The Whales," said event founder Kris Marino.

The event lineup will include Proof Brewing out of Tallahassee, voted Best Brewery and Best Beer at Cigar City's 2018 Hunahpu Day earlier this month.

Two finalists from USA Today's 2018 list for Best New Brewery of the year, Philadelphia'a Dancing Gnome and Pompano Beach-based Odd Breed Wild Ales, will pour at the event. Odd Breed opened in November, and is among the original 20 breweries selected by a panel of experts who partnered with the 10 Best editors, including South Florida's own Ruth Berman, founder of Beer Bon Voyage, before voters determined their favorites.


Confirmed event participants also include Florida-based breweries like highly-anticipated Three Sons Brewing in Dania Beach, Tampa's Angry Chair Brewing, Largo's Arkane Ale Works, and Sarasota's Calusa Brewing.

Out of area breweries will feature well-known spots like Virginia's Triple Crossing Brewing and Aslin Beer Company; New Jersey-based Magnify Brewing; and Pennsylvania's VooDoo Brewing.

Free the Whales. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday, June 30, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 Northwest 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; Bxldr.com. Tickets cost $70 to $85 and sales begin at noon on Friday, March 30 through Eventbrite.com and include a festival tasting glass, unlimited draft beer, and food. For a full list of participants, visit the Free The Whales Facebook event page.


 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
