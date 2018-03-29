Free The Whales Returns With Rare Beer From Nation's Top Breweries

You can drink (lots) of hard-to-find brews at the second annual Free The Whales this June.

Several breweries from Florida and beyond that have received national acclaim in recent months will be pouring some of their award-winning suds during the return of Boxelder's Free The Whales event.

The inaugural Free The Whales event kicked-off last July. This year, it's back and bigger than before, with Boxelder's entire back parking lot tented for a true festival-style layout featuring more than 20 breweries and over 100 different beers on June 30.

"We'll be bringing in a bunch of beers that are out of market, or extremely hard to get, hence the name Free The Whales," said event founder Kris Marino.