Miamian Hosting Free Plant-Based Thanksgiving in Overtown

Miamians in need of nourishment have somewhere special to turn this Thanksgiving: Overtown, for a free vegan food share.

Local activist Kevin Bodniza is hosting Happy Bellies to provide healthy, plant-based eats to the hungry and homeless. Bodniza hosted his first share last year on Thanksgiving at the Government Center, where he handed out food to more than 200 people, and has held the events intermittently since then.

"I am inspired to host this event because it is necessary," Bodniza tells New Times. "Overtown is the poorest/lowest-income zip code in the entire state of Florida. And it still remains a food desert, with the only food sources being corner stores. We are here to nourish. When I have organized food shares in the past, so many people believed in it that it all came together with grace. It's a big community effort."