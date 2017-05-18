menu

Get a Free Pizza From Postmates to Celebrate National No Dirty Dishes Day

Taste of the Nation 2017 Gathers Miami's Top Restaurants to Fight Childhood Hunger


Get a Free Pizza From Postmates to Celebrate National No Dirty Dishes Day

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:28 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Get a pizza for free.
Get a pizza for free.
Photo by Clarissa Buch


Today, May 18, is a holiday that pretty much everyone will want to celebrate: National No Dirty Dishes Day.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the best way to celebrate the day is to either eat all meals out or use disposable paper plates, cups, and silverware (biodegradable for an earth-friendly option). And, although the origins of this day are unknown, there is a hashtag: #NoDirtyDishesDay.

To mark the occasion, NationalToday.com and Postmates conducted a dish avoidance survey, asking 1,000 Americans about their favorite foods that require no dishes or utensils to enjoy.

Pizza came in as the top food, with 24 percent of people surveyed choosing it as the best way to avoid knives and forks. French fries took the number two spot (12 percent), and chicken wings and tacos made third and fourth position, with 12 percent of the votes each.

To celebrate pizza's victory, Postmates is giving free pizzas to the first 10,000 Miami residents who download the Postmates app on May 18.

To get your free pizza, download the app at postmates.com, add pizza to your cart from your favorite pizza restaurant and use code DISHVACAY for your freebie. Local pizza restaurants include La Locanda, Andiamo, Spris, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, and Baccano (check the app for participating restaurants and available delivery times).

Here's the entire top ten foods Americans order to avoid dishes:

1: Pizza (24%)
2: French fries (15%)
3: Chicken wings (12%)
4: Tacos (12%)
5: Hamburger (11%)
6: Fried chicken (8%)
7: Mozzarella sticks (7%)
8: Burrito (5%)
9: Egg rolls (4%)
10: Hot dog (2%)

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
