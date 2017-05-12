Sip Nutmilk Mocktails at this Saturday's Wynwood Block Party

The Cashew Ousside mocktail. Courtesy of Elmhurst

Move over bovine lactations, nuts are the future of milk. And no company better represents that idea than Elmhurst, a 90-year-old dairy plant in New York that recently made the switch from cow's milk to all-natural vegan nutmilks.

The new line, called “Elmhurst Milked," is now available in Publix stores across the Southeast, and you can taste the cruelty-free flavors this Saturday at the Wynwood Block Party at Mana Wynwood.

The lineup includes Milked Cashew, Milked Hazelnut, Milked Walnut and Milked Almond nutmilks, and Elmurst reps will be stirring them into drinks like a Chocolate Nut-ini with Milked Hazelnuts, chocolate syrup and organic vanilla; and a “Nuthopper” with Milked Almond, Crème de Menthe, white chocolate and mint.

"One of our goals at Elmhurst Milked is to demonstrate nutmilk's incredible versatility as both a beverage and a culinary ingredient," Ken Voelkner, vice president of marketing, told the Miami New Times. "Many people are familiar with the concept of mocktails, but few have tried a mocktail made primarily with nutmilk. We thought making Elmhurst Milked mocktails would be a fun, creative way of introducing consumers to each of our nutmilks, which taste good enough — and are nutritious enough — to both stand alone as beverages to be enjoyed straight from the glass, and to act as a delicious base for mocktails, smoothies, coffee drinks and more."

The Salty Squirrel mocktail. Courtesy of Elmhurst

Elmhurst's switch comes amid several years of declining demand for dairy products. According to Mintel research group, sales of dairy milk decreased 7 percent in 2015 and are projected to drop another 11 percent through 2020. At the same time, non-dairy sales have skyrocketed, with gains of 9 percent in 2015.

But have no fear dairy drinkers. Elmhurst's products should appeal to you, too. "We believe consumers who are accustomed to traditional dairy beverages will love Elmhurst Milked's products," says Voelkner. "Our nutmilks are much more flavorful, creamy and nutritious than other leading nutmilks on the market, and in that sense make an excellent substitute for dairy milk. Our patented cold milling process, called ‘milking,’ enables us to extract the full nutrition content of each nut in a creamy, delicious emulsion, so dairy lovers no longer need to choose between great taste, nutrition and texture and opting for plant-based beverages."

Considering the business made a 180 degree switch — and took a huge risk — only recently, how has the public reacted? "The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, which we believe is a testament to the bright future of plant-based food and beverages."

Elmhurst will be offering mocktails at the Wynwood Block Party at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., on Saturday, May 13. The event is free and open to the public.

