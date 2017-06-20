Celebrate Summer With a Free Miami-Inspired Milkshake Kit Through Postmates

Make this milkshake at home with a free DIY kit available through Postmates. Courtesy of Hunter Public Relations

The summer season officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 21. Even though many of us have dealt with Miami's scorching heat for weeks, we'll never turn down a reason to celebrate. How does a free milkshake sound? There's one catch, though. You have to make it yourself.

Lactaid, a national dairy brand, is partnering with the milkshake masters at New York City's New Territories to deliver gluttonous milkshake kits featuring Lactaid milk and ice cream, which specializes in dairy without the lactose.

Because there isn't enough time to hop on a plane and visit New Territories for a pre-made shake, order a free Miami-inspired "Sun & Surf" milkshake kit through Postmates.

Beginning at 4 p.m., kits will be available for order and include Lactaid milk and vanilla ice cream, along with a selection of toppings, such as flamingo lollipops, chocolate syrup, and fruit slice candies. Deliveries will be made across the greater Miami area and are totally free — the delivery fees are on Lactaid!

"Sun & Surf is a nod to the beach and tropical feel of Miami," according to a Lactaid rep. "The graham cracker resembles sand, umbrella picks resemble beach umbrellas, flip flop and flamingo lollipops are reminders of the beach and warm weather, and fruit slice gummy candies allude to the tropical feel."

To ensure freshness, customers must be home to receive the order.

"Postmates' couriers will be armed with coolers for the milk and ice cream, which will be placed into custom insulated tote bags," according to a Lactaid rep. "That'll also contain the rest of their milkshake kit ingredients."

Once delivered, customers will receive a recipe card inside their DIY kits, outlining the ingredients and directions that explain how to create their milkshake.

