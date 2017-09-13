Free Ice at Sedano's to Cool Off Post-Hurricane Irma

After Hurricane Irma's wrath, we all could use a cold beer or soda or a nice bourbon on the rocks. But what if you don't have any ice?

Sedano's to the rescue!

The chain just announced it is giving away ice at two of its supermarkets.

Today, Wednesday, September 13, snag free ice at Sedano's Supermarket #31, 831 NE Eighth St., Homestead.

On Friday, September 15, free ice will be available at Sedano’s Supermarket #32, 14655 SW 56th St., Miami.

Ice is available at the locations while supplies last, but the markets will have two large trailers filled with the frozen stuff, so the stores say there should be enough to go around.

In addition, the chain has reopened 24 stores in South Florida, some of which accept only cash or are running on generators. For a complete list of store locations and hours, visit sedanos.com.

