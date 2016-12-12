menu


Free Edible Garden Classes Kick Off This Week

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
Fresh-grown veggies.
Fresh-grown veggies.
Photo courtesy of Ready-to-Grow Gardens
Want to start your own garden but don't know squat about squash? Not to worry: AvMed is sponsoring a series of free classes that'll teach you everything you need to know.

If you think you don't have the space or equipment for a garden, you'd be surprised how little you need. "Most of the lessons taught can be applied to a wide range of garden sizes," says Dylan Terry, founder of Ready-to-Grow Gardens and class teacher. "The main requirements for a garden are sunlight, growing medium, and ability to water."

In other words, a sunny patio works. And, yes, there are edibles you can plant in December. In South Florida, that includes beets, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and a host of other veggies.

Garden-grown produce.
Garden-grown produce.
Photo courtesy of Ready-to-Grow Gardens

Three free classes are scheduled: The first begins at 1 p.m. today at the Pembroke Pines YMCA Center, 501 SW 172nd Ave., Hollywood; the second will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Weston YMCA Family Center, 20201 Saddle Club Rd., Fort Lauderdale; and the third will happen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the South Dade YMCA Family Center, 9355 SW 134th St., Miami.

During the classes, Terry will go over the reasons for growing a garden, where to plant, what and when to plant locally, how to plant, and garden-care basics. In addition, participants will get to plant herb cuttings to take home.

No need to be born with a green thumb; sign up for one of these classes, and you can cultivate one. RSVP by emailing maricela.llamas@avmed.org.

Hannah Sentenac
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. In addition to the Miami New Times, she's written for Live Happy magazine, Paste magazine, Thive magazine, and MindBodyGreen.com. Hannah is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

