Free Edible Garden Classes Kick Off This Week
Fresh-grown veggies.
Photo courtesy of Ready-to-Grow Gardens
Want to start your own garden but don't know squat about squash? Not to worry: AvMed is sponsoring a series of free classes that'll teach you everything you need to know.
If you think you don't have the space or equipment for a garden, you'd be surprised how little you need. "Most of the lessons taught can be applied to a wide range of garden sizes," says Dylan Terry, founder of Ready-to-Grow Gardens and class teacher. "The main requirements for a garden are sunlight, growing medium, and ability to water."
In other words, a sunny patio works. And, yes, there are edibles you can plant in December. In South Florida, that includes beets, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and a host of other veggies.
Garden-grown produce.
Photo courtesy of Ready-to-Grow Gardens
Three free classes are scheduled: The first begins at 1 p.m. today at the Pembroke Pines YMCA Center, 501 SW 172nd Ave., Hollywood; the second will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Weston YMCA Family Center, 20201 Saddle Club Rd., Fort Lauderdale; and the third will happen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the South Dade YMCA Family Center, 9355 SW 134th St., Miami.
During the classes, Terry will go over the reasons for growing a garden, where to plant, what and when to plant locally, how to plant, and garden-care basics. In addition, participants will get to plant herb cuttings to take home.
No need to be born with a green thumb; sign up for one of these classes, and you can cultivate one. RSVP by emailing maricela.llamas@avmed.org.
