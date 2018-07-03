Fourth of July 2018 Miami Restaurant Guide

Each July Fourth, America celebrates our country's independence with picnics, beach outings, and fireworks. This year, instead of elbowing a space to watch the fireworks, relax at one of Miami's restaurants and bars. Enjoy some good food and drink while you watch the skies light up. Here are Miami's best fireworks parties at bars and restaurants. All events are held on July 4, and tax and tip are not included unless specified.
Amara at Paraiso. Enjoy a Latin backyard barbecue with a la carte offerings that include a Caja China-roasted pig, chorizo cheeseburger,
Cantina La Veinte. From 5 to 10 p.m., the restaurant hosts an Independence Day-themed Ladies Night with various margaritas for free. Starting at 7:30, DJ Jeff spins on the downstairs patio. Dress up in red, white, and blue to watch the fireworks. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6136; cantinala20.com.
Clevelander South Beach. Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy viewing parties from both Clevelander rooftops. Fireworks begin at 9. Tickets start at $40. A three-hour open bar package starts at $99 and table packages start at $499. Contact bottleservice@clevelander.com to reserve. 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar. From 6 to 9 p.m., chow down on an All-American BBQ with burgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and more. Stay for the fireworks. $75 per person ($25 per child 5-12) includes a three-hour BBQ with unlimited beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. Kid activities include a face painter, bounce house, and cotton candy machine. 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura. 786-279-6800; corsairmiami.com.
The Local House. Enjoy All-American dishes like a beachside burger, buttermilk fried chicken, and lobster mac & cheese before heading one block to the beach for fireworks. 400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-230-8396; localhousemiami.com.
No. 3 Social. Start the evening with a social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring $7 cocktails and $5 beer, wine, and bites. From 6 to 9 p.m., local band Tamboka plays gypsy/Latin music. At 9:20 watch fireworks from this Wynwood rooftop bar. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.
Nikki Beach. Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy a burger bar, music,
Camp Nikki Beach Fourth of July celebration. General-admission tickets are $20. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; nikkibeach.com.
Novecento Key Biscayne. Enjoy Argentinean fare and cocktails while watching the Key Biscayne fireworks that begin at 9 p.m. 620 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; novecento.com.
Rok
Rusty Pelican. The restaurant's annual July Fourth celebration includes live entertainment, dancing, dining, and party favors with a view of Miami's fireworks over Biscayne Bay. From 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy a buffet that includes St. Louis BBQ ribs, prime rib, mac and cheese, and grilled mahi-mahi. $65 for adults (includes one welcome drink) and $25 per child. Reserve at 305-361-3818 or purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.
Sugar. Watch the fireworks from the 40th-floor rooftop bar and lounge atop the East Miami. Fron 5 to 11 p.m., enjoy signature cocktails, Asian-inspired cuisine, and desserts. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4655; east-miami.com.
