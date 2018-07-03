Fourth of July 2018 Miami Restaurant Guide

Each July Fourth, America celebrates our country's independence with picnics, beach outings, and fireworks. This year, instead of elbowing a space to watch the fireworks, relax at one of Miami's restaurants and bars. Enjoy some good food and drink while you watch the skies light up. Here are Miami's best fireworks parties at bars and restaurants. All events are held on July 4, and tax and tip are not included unless specified.

Amara at Paraiso. Enjoy a Latin backyard barbecue with a la carte offerings that include a Caja China-roasted pig, chorizo cheeseburger, butifarra hot dog, grilled oysters, grilled pork, and watermelon salad. DJ Savy Fontana entertains and the restaurant offers a view of the fireworks. Reservations and walk-ins accepted from 5:30 - 11 p.m. 101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com.