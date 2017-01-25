menu

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar & Grill in Brickell

Ono Poke Is the Salty Donut of Poke Shops


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar & Grill in Brickell

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Nicole Danna
Big Easy Winebar & Grill opened in December at Brickell City Centre.
Big Easy Winebar & Grill opened in December at Brickell City Centre.
Courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill
A A

Born and raised on a farm in the Transvaal Province of South Africa, Big Easy Winebar & Grill (Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami) executive chef Maryna Frederiksen has fond memories of her father raising cattle and sheep for the country’s minister and eating vegetables fresh from her family’s garden.

Today, Frederiksen is living her dream through a concept that combines two of her favorite things: authentic South African comfort food influenced by Indian, Malaysian, and European cultures, married with a touch of spicy Nuevo Latino taste, an homage to her new home in Miami.

Last month, Coconut Grove-based Grove Bay Hospitality Group unveiled Big Easy Winebar & Grill by Ernie Els, a project in partnership with the nationally renowned golfer-turned-winemaker who has been affectionately called "the Big Easy" for his stature and gentle disposition. The concept's grand opening signals Grove Bay’s leap to downtown Miami following the 2016 debut of chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove.

With cuisine influenced by Dutch, Indian, and English cultures, the Big Easy menu highlights prime cuts of meat and seafood, much of it sourced directly from the South Atlantic and Indian Oceans. To pay homage to it all, Frederiksen's menu ranges from small plates dubbed "Tid Bits" ($6 to $9) and sharing plates "For the Table" ($10 to $26) to a section naming some of Els' favorite dishes.

Related Stories

You'll also get a taste of South Africa in your glass. The region is perhaps best known for its wines, and Big Easy features a number of unique vintages, from hand-selected labels to a number of award-winning blends from Els’ own vineyards.

Here's a look at four dishes from Big Easy's opening menu:

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar &amp; Grill in Brickell (4)
Courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Dry-Aged Tomahawk Steak
When it comes to food, South Africa is famous for its braai (or barbecue), typically enjoyed and shared at social gatherings. With the "From the Grill" ($34 to $110) section, guests can get a taste of the real thing with the chef's prime dry-aged Kansas City strip, bison rib eye, and, for the ultimate sharing experience, the Big Easy braai — a mixed-grill feast that serves two to four guests and comes with South African farmers' sausage, a 12-ounce top sirloin, double lamb chops, and Nigerian prawns (plus a choice of two sides).

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar &amp; Grill in Brickell
Courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Cape Malay Seafood Pot
Big Easy isn't just about the meat, though. Frederiksen also offers classic dishes "From the Sea" ($29 to $46), reminiscent of the South Atlantic’s freshest catches. That includes a platter of grilled Nigerian prawns seasoned with garlic butter and house-made peri-peri chili sauce, and the Cape Malay seafood pot (pictured above) with the day's fresh catch, PEI mussels, and Nigerian prawns simmered in a coconut-curry broth.

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar &amp; Grill in Brickell (2)
Courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Vegan Toasted Couscous Risotto
Els’ comfort-food go-to's are listed under "Ernie’s Favorites" ($16 to $35). Options include "angry duck curry" (duck breast, red Madras curry, and basmati rice) and "Durban bunny chow" (slow-roasted lamb shank served in an artisan bread bowl). The chef has her own favorites too, found under "Chef’s Selections" ($24 to $42). Here, Frederiksen’s top pick at the moment: a vegan dish of toasted couscous and risotto seasoned with baby shiitake mushrooms, butternut squash, kale, and a Parmesan-thyme cream sauce.

Four South African-Inspired Dishes to Try at Big Easy Winebar &amp; Grill in Brickell (3)
Courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Peri-Peri Chicken
South African-inspired shareable plates include peri-peri chicken, prepared with an African chili sauce. It's one of many signature sauces and butters made in-house daily to pair with (and elevate) any cut of meat. That includes the Madagascar pepper sauce and braai barbecue sauce, or butters such as "Miami Spice," infused with citrus, cumin, and ancho chili; "Malaysia Spice," with fennel, ginger, and mustard; and "Durban Spice," with annatto, jaggery cane sugar, and turmeric.

Nicole Danna
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Brickell City Centre
More Info
More Info

701 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

786-465-6534

brickellcitycentre.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >