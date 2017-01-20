menu


Four Seasons' Third-Annual Australia Day Is a Lamb-a-Palooza

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 1:26 p.m.
By Rebecca McBane
A little lamb on the barbie.
A little lamb on the barbie.
Courtesy of Four Seasons
Perhaps you're asking yourself, What exactly constitutes Australian cuisine? (Because, no offense, Outback, we doubt you're keeping it 100 percent authentic over there.)

Well, if you ask native Australian Aaron Brooks, executive chef of Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Miami: "Awesomeness."

For the past three years, the Four Seasons Miami has hosted an annual food event featuring Aussie bites and beverages in honor of Australia Day, which marks the day in 1788 when a fleet of British ships arrived in New South Wales, raised the Union Jack, and essentially founded Australia. (There's a good chance the indigenous people of Australia might take issue with that characterization, but that's a topic for another day.)

For Chef Brooks, it's a chance to pay homage to his native land with Aussie-inspired dishes.

"Mini meat pies, lamingtons, iced vovos, kabana, just to name a few," Brooks says. "Oh, and lamb."

He was named Miami's “Lambassador” by Meat & Livestock Australia, so you can bet there will be plenty of meat on the barbie.

Chef Aaron Brooks, native Australian, is Miami's "Lambassador."
Chef Aaron Brooks, native Australian, is Miami's "Lambassador."
Courtesy of Four Seasons

"Anything cooked off the grill in Australia constitutes barbie: steaks, chops, shrimp, lamb. You name it, we grill it," Brooks says.

January 23 through 29, enjoy dining à la down under for $23 for a three-course lunch-break menu Monday through Saturday. Available all week, the chef’s tasting menu will feature five surprise Australian-inspired courses for $55 per person.

Finally, January 29, wraps up the weeklong festivities with the "Bahía 'Barbie with Chef Aaron and His Mates." At Bahía, the poolside restaurant and lounge on the seventh floor, Brooks will be joined by Timon Balloo of Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant & Bar, Bret Pelaggi of Threefold Cafe, and Nicole Votano of Dirt from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person.

Not only has Brooks concocted a special rum cocktail, called Kangaroo Punch, for the occasion, but he also collaborated with J. Wakefield Brewing to create a limited-edition beer. Plus, the Tank Brewing Co. will be on hand to pour suds.

Advance tickets are required for the Bahía 'Barbie. Visit edgeaustraliaday.eventbrite.com.

Rebecca McBane
Rebecca McBane is the arts and culture/food editor for New Times Broward-Palm Beach. She began her journalism career at the Sun Sentinel's community newspaper offshoot, Forum Publishing Group, where she worked as the editorial assistant and wrote monthly features as well as the weekly library and literature column, "Shelf Life." After a brief stint bumming around London's East End (for no conceivable reason, according to her poor mother), she returned to real life and South Florida to start at New Times as the editorial assistant in 2009. A native Floridian, Rebecca avoids the sun and beach at all costs and can most often be found in a well-air-conditioned space with the glow of a laptop on her face.
