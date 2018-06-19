Four New Restaurants to Try at the Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard debuted nearly three years ago, offering Miami an assortment of unique eats such as plant-based bowls, omakase, and shaved ice cream. The space, created by Della Heiman, proved to be a successful solution for the city's rising culinary talent, giving them a risk-free space to test their concepts while alleviating the hassle of a storefront and the stress of rising rent.

In the past month, a batch of new food trucks, serving everything from egg waffles to cauliflower shawarma tacos, recently moved in. Satisfy your hunger with a tasty alternative to a traditional dining experience.

Mr. Q. Find a menu of Asian street food, from takoyaki, ramen, and udon noodles to Hong Kong egg waffles. Keep an eye out for takoyaki bites — fried dough balls filled with diced octopus, shredded cabbage, and scallions. Ramen and udon noodles can be served dry or as a soup with tofu, lobster, or vegetables. Then come the egg waffles, also known as bubble waffles. Popular in Hong Kong, a base of traditional, chocolate, or green tea batter is cooked between two skillet plates, producing a light and crisp waffle covered in puffed spheres instead of a traditional waffle's hollowed squares. Enjoy a waffle on its own, or add ice cream (chocolate, green tea, vanilla, or cookies and cream) and toppings such as mochi, strawberries, marshmallows, and drizzles of chocolate, caramel, and mango syrup. 786-914-5751; facebook.com/mr.qfoodtruck. Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 4 to 11 p.m.

Pi by Half Moon Empanadas. Miami's homegrown empanadería, which has served locals and visitors for about a decade at a number of locations across South Florida, is testing a new dish at the Yard. Comparable to empanadas, large dough shells are filled with savory ingredients beyond meat and cheese. Highlights include the Cajun shrimp risotto pi; the pork tamale pi, made with a tamale-infused shell and stuffed with braised pork, charred tomatillo salsa, and tortilla strips; and the pato viejo pi, a twist on ropa vieja made with duck, yellow rice, sofrito aioli, and crunchy plantain. The beefaroni pi is made with a tofu bolognese sauce, mozzarella cheese, macaroni, and basil, while the tofu chorizo and roasted potato pi contains salsa brava and scallions. Each comes with a side of pickled egg salad for $10. Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Charcoal

Charcoal Beer Garden & Tapas. This month, the Yard's only full-service restaurant, Charcoal, has transformed into a neighborhood beer garden. Serving chilled brews and Spanish-style tapas, Charcoal is the perfect spot for happy hour or a light lunch or dinner. Highlights include green gazpacho, made with cucumber, green bell peppers, and spinach; wine-brined shrimp escabeche infused with sherry vinegar and herbs; deviled eggs with smoked paprika and escalivada; and grilled eggplant with sweet peppers. There's also a house hamburger topped with onion-bacon jam and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Wednesday through Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. During the World Cup through July 15, extended hours are Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

Pasilla Tacos. Hakim Mouslim, who has worked at the Yard since it debuted in 2015, now runs his own concept, Pasilla. Specializing in Mexican cuisine, Mouslim offers a variety of tacos, filled with ingredients such as caramelized onions, steak, and cauliflower shawarma ($9 to $12). Highlights include chipotle chicken tacos with lime juice and sweet onion; braised beef with poblano and peppers; and cauliflower shawarma with citrus tahini. For dessert, indulge in chocolate flan with macerated strawberries. pasillatacos.com. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m.