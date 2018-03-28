 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night OutEXPAND
Courtesy of Yardbird

Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out

Elena Vivas | March 28, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

OpenTable has just released its list of the "Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out," and Miami-area restaurants took four of the coveted spots.

The online restaurant reservation website selects the honorees from over 12 million reviews at over 27,000 different eateries throughout the United States, highlighting a wide range of cuisine varying in style, prominence, and popularity. “The list features an array of buzz-worthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington, D.C.,” says Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable.

Related Stories

Although California was the highest-ranking state with 18 restaurants, Florida came in a close second with 17. Four Miami restaurants made the grade, in no particular order. Here are the local spots that earned awards as the top choices for that night on the town you've been planning.

Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night OutEXPAND
Courtesy of Yardbird

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. The longstanding eatery has mastered the art of upscale Southern dining, featuring a nurturing menu of classics like fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and burnt ends. From vintage light fixtures to cocktails served in Mason jars, Yardbird makes you feel you've stepped out of Miami Beach and into a charming town somewhere in the Carolinas. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.

Sunset at Juvia
Sunset at Juvia
Courtesy of Juvia

Juvia. Ambience has been paramount to this restaurant's success. Juvia's rooftop setting is picturesque. Dining under the stars alongside vibrant colored sashimi and piquant cocktails is perfect for that big, first date or a night on the town with friends. Aside from outdoor seating, Juvia houses a unique menu of Asian and European cuisine, with dishes like king crab risotto ($45) and Wagyu short rib gyoza ($28). 1111 Lincoln Rd.,
Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out
Courtesy of Komodo

Komodo. David Grutman's restaurant seats over 300 patrons inside a three-story compound that offers multilevel seating and bars. It demonstrates a modern aesthetic filled with unique art pieces like floating bird's nests. Indulgent menu items include Peking duck ($98) and Miyazaki wagyu, which will run you $120. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-534-2211;komodomiami.com

Kyu's barEXPAND
Kyu's bar
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Kyu. Against a gray washed setting, speckled with wood and metal furnishings, Kyu's dishes provide all the color inside the industrial room. The Wynwood eatery matches its surroundings with artfully crafted cuisine, impressive without being pretentious. A favorite is the crispy tuna tartare with roasted cauliflower herb vinaigrette (MP). 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150, kyumiami.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >