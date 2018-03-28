Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out

OpenTable has just released its list of the "Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out," and Miami-area restaurants took four of the coveted spots.

The online restaurant reservation website selects the honorees from over 12 million reviews at over 27,000 different eateries throughout the United States, highlighting a wide range of cuisine varying in style, prominence, and popularity. “The list features an array of buzz-worthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington, D.C.,” says Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable.

Although California was the highest-ranking state with 18 restaurants, Florida came in a close second with 17. Four Miami restaurants made the grade, in no particular order. Here are the local spots that earned awards as the top choices for that night on the town you've been planning.