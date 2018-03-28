Four Miami Eateries Make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out

OpenTable has just released its list of the "Top 100 Restaurants for a Big Night Out," and Miami-area restaurants took four of the coveted spots.
The online restaurant reservation website selects the honorees from over 12 million reviews at over 27,000 different eateries throughout the United States, highlighting a wide range of cuisine varying in style, prominence, and popularity. “The list features an array of buzz-worthy restaurants, from up-and-coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington, D.C.,” says Caroline Potter,
Although California was the highest-ranking state with 18 restaurants, Florida came in a close second with 17. Four Miami restaurants made the grade, in no particular order. Here are the local spots that earned awards as the top choices for that night on the town you've been planning.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. The longstanding eatery has mastered the art of upscale Southern dining, featuring a nurturing menu of classics like fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and burnt ends. From vintage light fixtures to cocktails served in Mason jars, Yardbird makes you feel you've stepped out of Miami Beach and into a charming town somewhere in the Carolinas. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.
Juvia.
Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.
Komodo. David Grutman's restaurant seats over 300 patrons inside a three-story compound that offers multilevel seating and bars. It demonstrates a modern aesthetic filled with unique art pieces like floating bird's nests. Indulgent menu items include Peking duck ($98) and Miyazaki wagyu, which will run you $120. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-534-2211;komodomiami.com
Kyu. Against a gray washed setting, speckled with wood and metal furnishings, Kyu's dishes provide all the color inside the industrial room. The Wynwood eatery matches its surroundings with
