Forte Dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch

There is a new brunch to try this weekend in South Beach. Forte dei Marmi, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant on Ocean Drive, debuts an equal parts buffet and à la carte experience from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Owned by Tatyana Silva with Michelin-starred chef Antonio Melino at the helm, the eatery offers a menu that highlights cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The restaurant features an antipasto bar, which is customary for an Italian brunch, stocked with octopus and potatoes; bluefin tuna tartare; grilled vegetables; avocado, mango, and nut granola salad; heirloom tomato and basil salad; and yogurts with fruit salad.