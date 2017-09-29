 


Forte Dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch
Photo via Facebook

Forte Dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch

Clarissa Buch | September 29, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

There is a new brunch to try this weekend in South Beach. Forte dei Marmi, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant on Ocean Drive, debuts an equal parts buffet and à la carte experience from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Owned by Tatyana Silva with Michelin-starred chef Antonio Melino at the helm, the eatery offers a menu that highlights cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The restaurant features an antipasto bar, which is customary for an Italian brunch, stocked with octopus and potatoes; bluefin tuna tartare; grilled vegetables; avocado, mango, and nut granola salad; heirloom tomato and basil salad; and yogurts with fruit salad.

There is a raw fish station too, complete with oysters, red prawns, scampi, and other seafood, at an additional $35 per person.

Linguine "alla nerano"EXPAND
Linguine "alla nerano"
Courtesy of Forte Dei Marmi

Then, customers are given a choice of meat, fish, or egg entrée. Highlights include spinach, asparagus, and poached egg avocado toast; chicken Milanese topped with rucola and cherry tomatoes; and linguine "alla nerano" made with zucchini and parmesan. There is also a mixed grilled fish plate, which includes red prawns, Mediterranean langoustine, and a catch-of-the-day fillet, for an added $15.

Dessert is served buffet-style, with a selection of fruit crostatas, vanilla crème brûlée, chocolate profiteroles, apple pie, chocolate cake, and Neapolitan doughnuts, which feature three-layers of flavor with a cake-like consistency.

Brunch debuts this Sunday, October 1 at $55 per person and will continue indefinitely.

Forte Dei Marmi. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. $55 per person and $25 per child. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-3095; fdmmiami.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

