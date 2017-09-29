Forte Dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch

There is a new brunch to try this weekend in South Beach. Forte dei Marmi, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant on Ocean Drive, debuts an equal parts buffet and à la carte experience from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.
Owned by Tatyana Silva with Michelin-starred chef Antonio Melino at the helm, the eatery offers a menu that highlights cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
The restaurant features an antipasto bar, which is customary for an Italian brunch, stocked with octopus and potatoes; bluefin tuna tartare; grilled vegetables; avocado, mango, and nut granola salad; heirloom tomato and basil salad; and yogurts with fruit salad.
There is a raw fish station too, complete with oysters, red prawns, scampi, and other seafood, at an additional $35 per person.
Then, customers are given a choice of meat, fish, or egg entrée. Highlights include spinach, asparagus, and poached egg avocado toast; chicken Milanese topped with rucola and cherry tomatoes; and linguine "alla nerano" made with zucchini and parmesan. There is also a mixed grilled fish plate, which includes red prawns, Mediterranean langoustine, and a catch-of-the-day fillet, for an added $15.
Dessert is served buffet-style, with a selection of fruit crostatas, vanilla crème brûlée, chocolate profiteroles, apple pie, chocolate cake, and Neapolitan doughnuts, which feature three-layers of flavor with a cake-like consistency.
Brunch debuts this Sunday, October 1 at $55 per person and will continue indefinitely.
Forte Dei Marmi. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. $55 per person and $25 per child. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-3095; fdmmiami.com.
