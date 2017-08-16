 


Penn Dutch's yellow building has been an I-95 landmark for decades.EXPAND
Penn Dutch's yellow building has been an I-95 landmark for decades.
Courtesy of Penn Dutch Food Center

Hollywood's Penn Dutch Food Center Gets Half-Million Dollar Face-Lift

Zachary Fagenson | August 16, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Back in the mid-1970s, Edwin and Sophie Salsburg relocated from central Pennsylvania to South Florida and soon set to convincing their three sons — Bill, Paul, and Rick — to move south and help them start a business. Thus in 1975 Penn Dutch Food Center opened within eyeshot of Interstate 95 and became a kind of landmark.

Yet after a few decades (and being joined by a second store in Margate), the building began showing its age. So earlier this summer the Salsburgs embarked on a three-month, half-million dollar overhaul of the place so as not to let Publix nip too much at its heels.

"There’s always competition in the market, something newer, shinier," Greg Salsburg, Bill's son and a member of the third generation of the family running the store, says. "We felt like we needed to invest some money and give her a face-lift."

Yet it seems it was just a matter of making the place's exterior match its interior that features 21-day wet-aged steaks in its meat coolers and house-made sausages.

The Salsburgs will be on hand on August 26 from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate the overhaul's finishing and to give you a chance to challenge world Pac Man champion Billy Mitchell during a round of the classic video game. Make sure your wrists are loose, and there's room in the trunk for meat.

Penn Dutch Food Center. 3950 N. 28th Ter., Hollywood; 954-921-7144; penn-dutch.com. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.

