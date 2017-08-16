Hollywood's Penn Dutch Food Center Gets Half-Million Dollar Face-Lift

Back in the mid-1970s, Edwin and Sophie Salsburg relocated from central Pennsylvania to South Florida and soon set to convincing their three sons — Bill, Paul, and Rick — to move south and help them start a business. Thus in 1975 Penn Dutch Food Center opened within eyeshot of Interstate 95 and became a kind of landmark.

Yet after a few decades (and being joined by a second store in Margate), the building began showing its age. So earlier this summer the Salsburgs embarked on a three-month, half-million dollar overhaul of the place so as not to let Publix nip too much at its heels.