Fort Lauderdale's Hot & Soul Announces Sudden Closure, Possible Plans To Reopen

This is the last week of business for Fort Lauderdale favorite, Hot & Soul — at least for the time being. The restaurant will be open this week Tuesday through Thursday, but then will close the doors at the current location, 3045 N. Federal Hwy.

"This may come as a shock to some, but not to others. It might seem like the worst time to close — when we are busy, when it's season, and all our faithful snowbirds are here alongside with our regulars," said Samoy. "If we could do everything our way, we wouldn't close, or we would have another space lined.”

The couple has no definite plans for the future, but they hope to resurrect the restaurant in one shape or another. In the meantime, they ask that all their loyal patrons stay in touch via social media on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements regarding the new establishment.

"When and where, we haven’t figured out," said Samoy. "In the meantime, please join us this week for one last meal in our little dingy, loud, uncomfortable space with the 'art' on the walls, the sign on the door charging $3 to use the restroom, no substitutions. and the squatty potty in the ladies room."

Chef-owners Mike Hampton and Christy Samoy opened Hot & Soul in a strip mall at the intersection of North Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard in 2013. The couple — along with a loyal, nearly all-original staff of eight — has been serving dinner six nights a week, presenting a menu that offers a combination of the duo's personal signature creations and mutable off-the-cuff creations — and changes daily.

A signature staple, Hampton has been preparing his gnocchi with oxtail since day one. Photo by Candace West

In the past several years, the establishment has become well-known for the chefs' take on Asian and Indian to South American and classic European cuisine.

The couple met at Florida State University in 1992. Three years later, Samoy moved to Boston to complete her master's degree, and Hampton followed. When Samoy graduated two years later, they decided to attend culinary school together.

"It was just something we wanted to do," Hampton told New Times in a 2016 interview. "This was back in the heyday of Food Network cooking shows with a ton of great chefs. I remember I bought Emeril's cookbook and made every single dish. He was a big reason I decided to become a chef. And I'm pretty sure Christy was OK with being a professional student."

After eight years in New Orleans and six years exploring the West Coast dining scene — Hampton working with Emeril Lagasse and as a private chef while Samoy began with Alison Vega at Vega Tapas — the couple made a final move. In 2011, they packed up their belongings and two cats for a cross-country trek from San Diego to Hollywood, Florida. Two months ago they relocated to Fort Lauderdale, where they both cooked professionally for several years before opening their own establishment.

"I can’t begin to explain how difficult, yet how amazing our time here at our little cubbyhole has been," said Samoy. "What all of you have allowed us to build is something unique that couldn’t happen the same way in any other city. Build it, and they will come, is not the recommended business model. But that’s what we did. We have met and connected with so many great people. We love you all."

Hot & Soul. 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Call 754-206-2155, or visit hotandsoul.com.

