Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge

The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm's Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab Returns January 17


Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio is now in charge of Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge.
Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio is now in charge of Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge.
Courtesy of 320 Gastrolounge
In September 2016, The Shops at Merrick Park welcomed 320 Gastrolounge, a Latin-Asian fusion eatery housed in the former Piripi space. Now, Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio has taken over the restaurant's kitchen and given it a Japanese edge.

Focused on blending Peruvian and American staples with a hint of Asian flare, the restaurant opened with chef Juan Aguero at the helm, who prefers to go by chef John Joseph. A Peruvian native and a veteran of Piripi, Joseph crafted a menu inspired by his Peruvian roots coupled with his American experiences. Less than six months later, Joseph left 320 Gastrolounge. Osorio, who has held stints at Makoto, Barrio Latino, and Sugarcane, was chosen as a replacement.

"Chef John Joseph longed to explore opportunities outside of Miami," Eric Corro says, owner of 320 Gastrolounge. "He was great help in opening 320 Gastrolounge and we really wish him nothing but the best."

Osorio's new menu launched on January 11, adding a Japanese influence to the menu's Peruvian focus. Reminiscent of his background, 320 Gastrolounge gives Osorio the opportunity to fuse his Peruvian heritage with his passion for sushi.

Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge
Courtesy of 320 Gastrolounge

For lunch, the restaurant will now offer bento boxes ($20). Served with a house salad, arroz chaufa — Peruvian fried rice — and miso soup, diners can pack their order with everything from spicy salmon maki or wok veggies, to fish ceviche or beef anticucho.

For dinner, find spicy edamame drizzled in a garlic chili sauce ($10); crispy tacu taco — a Peruvian version of refried beans and rice — packed with spicy tuna, scallions, and rocoto aioli; and chicken, pork, or beef ramen ($14-$16). There's a selection of bao buns too ($10-$12), stuffed with everything from short rib and pork belly, to lomito and tuna.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
