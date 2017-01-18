Former Red Ginger Executive Chef Takes Over Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge

EXPAND Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio is now in charge of Coral Gables' 320 Gastrolounge. Courtesy of 320 Gastrolounge

In September 2016, The Shops at Merrick Park welcomed 320 Gastrolounge, a Latin-Asian fusion eatery housed in the former Piripi space. Now, Red Ginger's former executive chef Anderson Osorio has taken over the restaurant's kitchen and given it a Japanese edge.

Focused on blending Peruvian and American staples with a hint of Asian flare, the restaurant opened with chef Juan Aguero at the helm, who prefers to go by chef John Joseph. A Peruvian native and a veteran of Piripi, Joseph crafted a menu inspired by his Peruvian roots coupled with his American experiences. Less than six months later, Joseph left 320 Gastrolounge. Osorio, who has held stints at Makoto, Barrio Latino, and Sugarcane, was chosen as a replacement.

Related Stories Latin-Asian Fusion Eatery 320 Gastrolounge Opens in Merrick Park

"Chef John Joseph longed to explore opportunities outside of Miami," Eric Corro says, owner of 320 Gastrolounge. "He was great help in opening 320 Gastrolounge and we really wish him nothing but the best."

Osorio's new menu launched on January 11, adding a Japanese influence to the menu's Peruvian focus. Reminiscent of his background, 320 Gastrolounge gives Osorio the opportunity to fuse his Peruvian heritage with his passion for sushi.

EXPAND Courtesy of 320 Gastrolounge

For lunch, the restaurant will now offer bento boxes ($20). Served with a house salad, arroz chaufa — Peruvian fried rice — and miso soup, diners can pack their order with everything from spicy salmon maki or wok veggies, to fish ceviche or beef anticucho.

For dinner, find spicy edamame drizzled in a garlic chili sauce ($10); crispy tacu taco — a Peruvian version of refried beans and rice — packed with spicy tuna, scallions, and rocoto aioli; and chicken, pork, or beef ramen ($14-$16). There's a selection of bao buns too ($10-$12), stuffed with everything from short rib and pork belly, to lomito and tuna.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter