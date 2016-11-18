Fooq’s Kicks Off Weekly Brunch Party at La Victoria This Sunday

EXPAND Courtesy of La Victoria Social Club

Miami's wildest parties aren't always when the sun goes down. Fooq's, a Persian-fusion restaurant in downtown Miami, will take over the garden at La Victoria Social Club in the Design District for a weekly brunch shindig launching this Sunday, November 20.

Though many know La Victoria as an after-hours nightlife venue, its vibrant, alfresco space is an ideal location for a sun-up, midday affair. Curated by Fooq's David Foulquier and La Victoria's Antonio Turbay, the duo's event — Victory Brunch — will incorporate Fooq's eclectic eats in La Victoria's notoriously bustling nighttime atmosphere.

"The first time I stepped foot into La Victoria, I had a feeling that this place could really become something special," Foulquier says. "The space has so much potential, and it's really undiscovered turf in The Design District."

"Our vision is to bring some Fooq's flavor and a new energy to the neighborhood," he adds. "La Victoria already has the nightlife thing figured out, so we just want to add some life to the space by offering a unique brunch experience."

Fooq's beloved French toast plate. Courtesy of Fooq's

Fooq's sous chef Sergio Sotello will helm the kitchen at La Victoria. He's whipped up a menu using some of Fooq's most beloved brunch dishes paired with a few new additions. Diners can expect a raw bar with a selection of oysters, lobster tails, and stone crabs; a selection of egg dishes such as a lobster benedict and smoked brisket steak and eggs; and cult favorites like a bucatini carbonara topped with egg yolk and a berry-centric French toast.

"The menu is a reflection of our approach to cooking at Fooq's," Sotello says. "But I'm staying true to my method of homestyle cooking, so guests can expect some smoked meat specials like lamb ribs, which are always a hit at Fooq's."

To make it boozy, mixologist Rob Ferrara crafted a menu of cocktails to pair with Fooq's plates, including the La Victoria, which is made with Hendricks, strawberries, basil, mint, fresh lemon, and Florida orange juice.

Victory Brunch launches this Sunday, November 20th, and will continue on a weekly basis throughout the season from noon to 6 p.m. For reservations, email brunch@lavictoriamiami.com or visit opentable.com.

