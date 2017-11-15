Food Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day 2017

As with politics, the real impact of charitable giving can be seen best at the local level. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Give Miami Day, which began in 2012 and raised $1.2 million that year, has ballooned into a community-wide sprint that this year will include nearly 700 organizations and hopes to surpass last year's record amount of $9.1 million.

From midnight today through midnight Friday, people can log on to the Give Miami Day website to donate to a number of local charities. The organizing Miami Foundation, the Knight Foundation, and others will match some donations between $25 and $10,000. Participating nonprofits include those in varied categories such as environment and public spaces, housing and affordability, and crime prevention and legal services. If you pay attention to local news, it shouldn't be difficult to open your wallet to any of these causes.

Of course, there's no shortage of agricultural, nutritional, and culinary organizations that you can also support. Below, find links to each organization's donation page, along with a brief description. Don't be cheap. Avid eaters are known to take vacations where a single day can include more than six meals. So skip that third lunch — it's for a good cause.