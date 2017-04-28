menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Life, Rum Fest, and Taste of Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 9:02 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Learn about making gluten-free bread with Matthew Kenney.
Learn about making gluten-free bread with Matthew Kenney.
Courtesy of Plnthouse
A A

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from Monkitail's opening at the Diplomat Beach Resort and the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo to bread with Matthew Kenney and barks brews and barbecue at Ms. Cheezious.

Find high-end sushi at affordable prices at Moniktail at the Hollywood Diplomat Resort.
Find high-end sushi at affordable prices at Moniktail at the Hollywood Diplomat Resort.
Courtesy of Double Knot

Monkitail Opens at the Diplomat Beach Resort
Monkitail, created by Philadelphia-based chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson, opens to the public today, Friday, April 28. The eatery's debut brings a contemporary izakaya — or Japanese gastropub — with sharable small plates and sushi, as well as an array of specialty cocktails and sake, to Hollywood's Diplomat Resort. At Monkitail, Schulson's passion for authentic Japanese cuisine is palpable. For starters, all dishes are served almost immediately after they are made, meaning patrons bite into fresh cuts of fish minutes after it has been sliced. Schulson suggests choosing items from each section of the menu. For the adventurous, there is a chef's tasting option ($65), which allows customers to pick one item from the menu's ten sections plus a dessert.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney
Courtesy of SoFlo Cake and Candy Expo

SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center
Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. Tickets cost $20 for one day and $35 for two; class admission is sold separately.
Some people occasionally whip up the one recipe they have for chocolate chip cookies. But real bakers blow everybody's minds at totally inappropriate times, like when they bring an Easter cake to work that's ungodly pretty and astoundingly delicious.  For those types of bakers (or, ya know, professionals), the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is here to get your piping tips wet — with frosting, that is. It's two days of every confectioner's possible desire, including classes and a cake competition.

Matthew Kenney's nut-based cheese platter, complete with fresh pickles and fennel crackers.
Matthew Kenney's nut-based cheese platter, complete with fresh pickles and fennel crackers.
Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Bread with Matthew Kenney at the Sacred Space
Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m.
Learn to make gluten-free alternatives to your favorite foods. The course covers different techniques for making raw breads. Participants will learn how to employ various nut flours to prepare sweets and cookies as well as experiment with alternative sweeteners and dehydration techniques. Recipes taught during the class include raw bread, plant-based butter, banana bread, cookies, and macaroons. All recipes are vegan, raw, and gluten free. For more information and to register, visit thesacredspacemiami.com.

Related Stories

Alumni Studio Tour and Brunch at Laundromat Art Space
Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The art world in Miami isn't exactly a harmonious ecosystem. So when that community comes together to celebrate its successes, it just might give you the warm and fuzzies. ArtCenter/South Florida is doing just that by hosting its Alumni Tour and Brunch at Little Haiti's Laundromat Art Space. The gallery was founded by artists who spent time creating at the ArtCenter, the Bakehouse, and places in Wynwood. You can see the growth of creative activity in the studios of select alumni, resident artists, and the "Wordplay" exhibition on display in conjunction with O, Miami.

Ms. Cheezious is now available on DoorDash.
Ms. Cheezious is now available on DoorDash.
Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

Barks Brews and BBQ at Ms. Cheezious
Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m.
Ms. Cheezious and Pabst Blue Ribbon Miami present the third-annual Bark Brews and BBQ. From 1 to 5 p.m., expect doggie treats from Dishes for Dogs, pet adoptions by Miami-Dade Animal Services, and eats and drinks from Ms. Cheezious and Pabst. Remember to bring leashes for your dogs.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Miami Airport Convention Center
More Info
More Info

711 NW 72nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33126

305-260-8941

www.macc.com

miles
The Sacred Space Miami
More Info
More Info

105 NE 24th St.
Miami, FL 33137

786-621-5006

www.thesacredspacemiami.com

miles
Laundromat Art Space
More Info
More Info

5900 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

303-960-7810

www.laundromatartspace.com

miles
Ms. Cheezious
More Info
More Info

7418 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138

305-989-4019

www.mscheezious.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >