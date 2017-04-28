Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney

Learn about making gluten-free bread with Matthew Kenney. Courtesy of Plnthouse

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from Monkitail's opening at the Diplomat Beach Resort and the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo to bread with Matthew Kenney and barks brews and barbecue at Ms. Cheezious.

Find high-end sushi at affordable prices at Moniktail at the Hollywood Diplomat Resort. Courtesy of Double Knot

Monkitail Opens at the Diplomat Beach Resort

Monkitail, created by Philadelphia-based chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson, opens to the public today, Friday, April 28. The eatery's debut brings a contemporary izakaya — or Japanese gastropub — with sharable small plates and sushi, as well as an array of specialty cocktails and sake, to Hollywood's Diplomat Resort. At Monkitail, Schulson's passion for authentic Japanese cuisine is palpable. For starters, all dishes are served almost immediately after they are made, meaning patrons bite into fresh cuts of fish minutes after it has been sliced. Schulson suggests choosing items from each section of the menu. For the adventurous, there is a chef's tasting option ($65), which allows customers to pick one item from the menu's ten sections plus a dessert.

Courtesy of SoFlo Cake and Candy Expo

SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center

Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. Tickets cost $20 for one day and $35 for two; class admission is sold separately.

Some people occasionally whip up the one recipe they have for chocolate chip cookies. But real bakers blow everybody's minds at totally inappropriate times, like when they bring an Easter cake to work that's ungodly pretty and astoundingly delicious. For those types of bakers (or, ya know, professionals), the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is here to get your piping tips wet — with frosting, that is. It's two days of every confectioner's possible desire, including classes and a cake competition.

Matthew Kenney's nut-based cheese platter, complete with fresh pickles and fennel crackers. Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Bread with Matthew Kenney at the Sacred Space

Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

Learn to make gluten-free alternatives to your favorite foods. The course covers different techniques for making raw breads. Participants will learn how to employ various nut flours to prepare sweets and cookies as well as experiment with alternative sweeteners and dehydration techniques. Recipes taught during the class include raw bread, plant-based butter, banana bread, cookies, and macaroons. All recipes are vegan, raw, and gluten free. For more information and to register, visit thesacredspacemiami.com.

Alumni Studio Tour and Brunch at Laundromat Art Space

Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

The art world in Miami isn't exactly a harmonious ecosystem. So when that community comes together to celebrate its successes, it just might give you the warm and fuzzies. ArtCenter/South Florida is doing just that by hosting its Alumni Tour and Brunch at Little Haiti's Laundromat Art Space. The gallery was founded by artists who spent time creating at the ArtCenter, the Bakehouse, and places in Wynwood. You can see the growth of creative activity in the studios of select alumni, resident artists, and the "Wordplay" exhibition on display in conjunction with O, Miami.

Ms. Cheezious is now available on DoorDash. Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

Barks Brews and BBQ at Ms. Cheezious

Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m.

Ms. Cheezious and Pabst Blue Ribbon Miami present the third-annual Bark Brews and BBQ. From 1 to 5 p.m., expect doggie treats from Dishes for Dogs, pet adoptions by Miami-Dade Animal Services, and eats and drinks from Ms. Cheezious and Pabst. Remember to bring leashes for your dogs.

