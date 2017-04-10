menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi Sake, Taco Tuesday, and Pastrami Sandwiches

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi Sake, Taco Tuesday, and Pastrami Sandwiches

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Snag two-for-one tacos at Tocaya Organica on Tuesdays.
Snag two-for-one tacos at Tocaya Organica on Tuesdays.
Courtesy of Tocaya Organica
Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from the opening of Sushi Sake in downtown to Taco Tuesdays at Tocaya Organica, Noche de Lechón, and a white asparagus tasting menu.

Sushi Sake opens today, April 10 in downtown Miami.
Sushi Sake opens today, April 10 in downtown Miami.
Courtesy of Sushi Sake

Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami
Monday, April 10
Local sushi restaurant chain Sushi Sake opens its 14th location Monday, April 10, in downtown Miami. Situated on Biscayne Boulevard across from the American Airlines Arena, the 3,500-square-foot space with an adjacent terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet. Unlike the chain's other locations — which feature bold red, black, and white decor accented with Japanese-inspired props, waterfalls, and sparkling chandeliers — the Biscayne eatery will reflect a more modern interior design in neutral hues. At a sit-in sushi station, diners can watch chefs whip up rolls. The restaurant also boasts a glass-encased, 600-bottle wine display, communal tables, and projector screens. Though the menu is largely the same at all locations, the Biscayne outpost will be the first with a full bar. Diners can expect a cocktail program in the coming weeks, along with weekend brunch. Menus for both have not been released yet.

Noche de Lechón at Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Noche de Lechón at Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Dinnertime on Mondays
Beginning Monday, April 10, Bulla Gastrobar Doral offers a special Noche de Lechón menu, where guests can share six dishes for $40. Highlights include gazpacho andaluz, a chilled vegetable soup; lechón asado, which is slow-cooked marinated pork; and patatas panaderas, a plate of roasted heirloom potatoes with peppers and onions. The menu also includes coconut flan for dessert. For reservations, call 305-260-6543.

Taco Tuesdays at Tocaya Organica
Courtesy of Tocaya Organica

Taco Tuesdays at Tocaya Organica
11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, April 11
Beginning Tuesday, April 11, Lincoln Road's Tocaya Organica will launch Taco Tuesdays, when all tacos are two-for-one from 11 a.m. to midnight. Choose from a selection including the Cali Green, made with sliced onion and avocado vinaigrette; Barrio Style, packed with tomatillo molcajete, avocado, red onion, and cilantro; the Everyday, stuffed with pico de gallo, roasted pepper salsa, and cilantro; and the Baja Chipotle, a spicy taco containing shaved cabbage, sweet chipotle sauce, cilantro, and vegan chipotle crème.

Try a Proper Pastrami on Rye at Hank & Harry's
Courtesy of Hank & Harry's

Try a Proper Pastrami on Rye at Hank & Harry's
The recent opening and speedy popularity of Hank & Harry's, a modern New York-style deli, marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of demand for a quality pastrami sandwich). Created by Miami-based restaurant group Sliderz MG, Hank & Harry's whips up breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a 1,200-square-foot space on Lincoln Road. The menu pairs a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheese varieties ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also offers custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).

Social Hours at Quinto La Huella
Quinto La Huella

Social Hours at Quinto La Huella
5 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. is happy hour at Quinto La Huella at Brickell City Centre. Small plates are priced at $8, draft beers run $5, and cocktails cost $8.

White Asparagus Tasting Menu at Villa Azur
Courtesy of Villa Azur

White Asparagus Tasting Menu at Villa Azur
Mediterranean restaurant Villa Azur has launched a monthly ingredient-centric tasting menu, beginning with white asparagus during April. The four-course menu ($80), which is available with wine pairings ($135), features warm jumbo white asparagus in a tarragon hollandaise espuma dressing; a white asparagus tart with morel mushroom chantilly and crisp Parmesan; a veal tenderloin medallion with sautéed jumbo white asparagus, fava bean dressing, and veal demi-glace; and caramelia chocolate panna cotta for dessert. Call 305-763-8688.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
