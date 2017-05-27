menu


Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever

Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Laine Doss
Memorial Day weekend is here and with it comes beach outings, barbecues, brunch, and beer.

Here are some stories to help make this weekend the best Memorial Day ever.

Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Courtesy of Brimstone

Eight Restaurants Serving Memorial Day Barbecue Specials
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. While the rest of the country breaks out their swimsuits and barbecue tongs for the first taste of good weather, Miamians are already dealing with sweltering heat. Though the beach is always fun, who wants to fire up the grill when it's 90 degrees out? It's a much better idea to allow someone to do the hot work for you. Luckily, a host of restaurants throughout South Florida cook up some tasty barbecue specials so you can get your grill on without any of the work.

Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Bill Wisser

Miami's Ten Best Barbecue Spots
It would be nice if Miami barbecue were a simple creature: one kind of meat, one way to cook it, and maybe a couple of sauces. But life is never simple. And setting out to find whether Miami has its own style of barbecue reveals a truth — that there are more methods, meat, and madness than any one city should ever contain.

Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Laine Doss

Glass & Vine's Weekend Brunch Is Like a Sophisticated Picnic
Coconut Grove has always been Miami's brunch pioneer. Long before every restaurant in Miami found it de rigueur to host brunch, Grovites were enjoying mimosas and omelets at GreenStreet Café for more than two decades. Now comes Glass & Vine, where diners can enjoy an alfresco weekend meal alongside mature trees.

Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Courtesy of Mignonette

Mignonette Uptown Launches Weekend Brunch With Bagel Tower
When Mignonette Uptown opened this past January at 13951 Biscayne Blvd., seafood fans in Northeast Miami-Dade were in for a culinary treat. The restaurant, a partnership between chef Daniel Serfer and Ryan Roman, replaced the Gourmet Diner, swapping steak frites and burgers for oysters and lobster rolls. Beginning April 1, the restaurant will open its doors for weekend brunch.

Five Stories to Make Your Memorial Day the Best Ever
Nicole Danna

South Florida's Female Brewers Are Featured at FemAle Brew Fest
Women have been brewing beers since the days of ancient Egypt, where it was considered a woman's job. In Germany, it was a nun who discovered hops would help give beer a longer shelf life. And, in medieval England, women were responsible for brewing beer for their family and land workers to swig throughout the day.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
