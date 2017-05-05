menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Brew at the Zoo, and the Kentucky Derby

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney


Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Happy Friday! This weekend is filled with fiestas and fetes, including New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and many Miami restaurants and bars are offering specials on tequila and Mexican beers. Saturday, break out your best hat and finery and attend a Kentucky Derby watch party; then head to Brew at the Zoo.

Round out the weekend with a brewery brunch, and then snag some stone crab claws for a cause at Joe's.

Weekend starts now!

Brickell Restaurant Week
Daily through May 21; prices vary.
Brickell is becoming the young, hip, and sophisticated city center that every Miamian envious of New Yorkers wants it to be. The area's nightlife scene is burgeoning thanks to new restaurants and cocktail bars. Brickell Restaurant Week seeks to further this growth through sponsored prix fixes from almost a dozen downtown and Brickell eateries. Visit brickellrestaurantweek.com for a list of participating restaurants.

Cinco de Mayo Brickell

Cinco de Mayo Brickell at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village
5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, May 5. Tickets cost $10 to $20.
There's nothing quite like using another country's history to fuel your shamelessly nihilistic party culture. That being said, Cinco de Mayo Brickell should be fun AF, with tequila shots, margaritas, Mexican beer, more margaritas, piñatas, mariachis, big margaritas, and enough sombreros for every drunk girl to wear in her selfies. If you don't have a mustache tattooed on your index finger, some temporary ones will be provided. Before you slip into a tequila-fueled blackout, salute Commander General Ignacio Zaragoza. Visit cincodemayobrickell.com.

Cinco de Wynwood at Mana Wynwood
5 p.m. Friday, May 5. Free admission.
If cultural appropriation is more palatable to you when it's free, then Cinco de Wynwood's your spot for get-drunk-because-Mexicans day. The event is sponsored by Avión Tequila and will feature a mechanical bull, a 30-foot piñata drop, food trucks, and art and craft vendors. (Remember, you're in Wynwood.) A $17 ticket gets you a drink and some party favors, or you can be one of the 500 people to RSVP first, and you'll even get a free drink with your free party celebrating the fight for Mexican freedom from colonial interests. Visit cincodewynwood.com.

The Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Party at Bourbon Steak
3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; $14.30.
If the Ascot scene in My Fair Lady is any indication, horse races are an excuse to drink champagne out of crystal glasses and wear very avant-garde hats. To fulfill your dreams of such bougie opulence, snag a ticket to the Kentucky Derby Watch Party happening at the Turnberry Isle Resort. Sip a mint julep, daintily lift canapés with your white-gloved fingers, and deeply repress the low-class urge to dance to the Bad Apples Brass Band while scoping the competition for best ladies' hat and most dapper gentleman. Get there before 5:15 p.m. for the world's largest champagne toast.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo at Zoo Miami
7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Tickets cost $40 to $90.
You're definitely reading this from your computer or our free paper and thinking, Gee, New Times writers are so smart and interesting. I bet their editors are really great too. I wish I could go somewhere to meet them and simultaneously support this publication that I use to keep up on all the awesome stuff happening in Miami. Aren't you sweet? And you're in luck, because this Saturday you'll find us at Brew at the Zoo, drinking more than 100 varieties of craft beer, noshing on delicious local delicacies, and wildin' out to Arrested Development. You're welcome. Visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Brunch and Brews at Concrete Beach Brewery
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Free admission.
Few things in life are better than brunch on a Sunday afternoon — except, of course, brunch on Concrete Beach’s spacious patio. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to swing by the Social Hall and pair their favorite Concrete Beach beers with delicious brunch items from Magic Box.

You gotta take the family to Joe's.
You gotta take the family to Joe's.
Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Claws for Kids at Joe's Stone Crab
11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets cost $250.
Joe’s Stone Crab in South Beach will be the scene of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s sixth-annual  fundraising brunch, Claws for Kids. Not only will guests enjoy delicious stone crabs and other signature Joe’s cuisine without the wait, but also proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive programs, including after-school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs for area children in need. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 11:30 a.m., followed by brunch at 12:30 p.m. Visit bgcmia.org/events/claws-kids-2017.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village
901 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130

305-381-6130

www.marybrickellvillage.com

Mana Wynwood
318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

Bourbon Steak, a Michael Mina Restaurant
19999 W. Country Club Dr.
Aventura, FL 33180

786-279-6600

www.michaelmina.net

Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152nd St.
Miami, FL 33177

305-251-0400

www.zoomiami.org

Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant
11 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-0365

www.joesstonecrab.com

