Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Brew at the Zoo, and the Kentucky Derby

Cinco de Wynwood JuliaRosePhoto.com

Happy Friday! This weekend is filled with fiestas and fetes, including New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and many Miami restaurants and bars are offering specials on tequila and Mexican beers. Saturday, break out your best hat and finery and attend a Kentucky Derby watch party; then head to Brew at the Zoo.

Round out the weekend with a brewery brunch, and then snag some stone crab claws for a cause at Joe's.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy of Coya

Brickell Restaurant Week

Daily through May 21; prices vary.

Brickell is becoming the young, hip, and sophisticated city center that every Miamian envious of New Yorkers wants it to be. The area's nightlife scene is burgeoning thanks to new restaurants and cocktail bars. Brickell Restaurant Week seeks to further this growth through sponsored prix fixes from almost a dozen downtown and Brickell eateries. Visit brickellrestaurantweek.com for a list of participating restaurants.

Cinco de Mayo Brickell

Cinco de Mayo Brickell at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village

5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, May 5. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

There's nothing quite like using another country's history to fuel your shamelessly nihilistic party culture. That being said, Cinco de Mayo Brickell should be fun AF, with tequila shots, margaritas, Mexican beer, more margaritas, piñatas, mariachis, big margaritas, and enough sombreros for every drunk girl to wear in her selfies. If you don't have a mustache tattooed on your index finger, some temporary ones will be provided. Before you slip into a tequila-fueled blackout, salute Commander General Ignacio Zaragoza. Visit cincodemayobrickell.com.

Behold the world's largest ass (as in donkey piñata). Courtesy Cinco de Wynwood

Cinco de Wynwood at Mana Wynwood

5 p.m. Friday, May 5. Free admission.

If cultural appropriation is more palatable to you when it's free, then Cinco de Wynwood's your spot for get-drunk-because-Mexicans day. The event is sponsored by Avión Tequila and will feature a mechanical bull, a 30-foot piñata drop, food trucks, and art and craft vendors. (Remember, you're in Wynwood.) A $17 ticket gets you a drink and some party favors, or you can be one of the 500 people to RSVP first, and you'll even get a free drink with your free party celebrating the fight for Mexican freedom from colonial interests. Visit cincodewynwood.com.

EXPAND The Kentucky Derby Photo by Roderick Eime / Flickr

Kentucky Derby Party at Bourbon Steak

3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; $14.30.

If the Ascot scene in My Fair Lady is any indication, horse races are an excuse to drink champagne out of crystal glasses and wear very avant-garde hats. To fulfill your dreams of such bougie opulence, snag a ticket to the Kentucky Derby Watch Party happening at the Turnberry Isle Resort. Sip a mint julep, daintily lift canapés with your white-gloved fingers, and deeply repress the low-class urge to dance to the Bad Apples Brass Band while scoping the competition for best ladies' hat and most dapper gentleman. Get there before 5:15 p.m. for the world's largest champagne toast.

Sample beer and have a great time at Brew at the Zoo. Photo by George Martinez

New Times' Brew at the Zoo at Zoo Miami

7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Tickets cost $40 to $90.

You're definitely reading this from your computer or our free paper and thinking, Gee, New Times writers are so smart and interesting. I bet their editors are really great too. I wish I could go somewhere to meet them and simultaneously support this publication that I use to keep up on all the awesome stuff happening in Miami. Aren't you sweet? And you're in luck, because this Saturday you'll find us at Brew at the Zoo, drinking more than 100 varieties of craft beer, noshing on delicious local delicacies, and wildin' out to Arrested Development. You're welcome. Visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Brunch and Brews at Concrete Beach Brewery

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Free admission.

Few things in life are better than brunch on a Sunday afternoon — except, of course, brunch on Concrete Beach’s spacious patio. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to swing by the Social Hall and pair their favorite Concrete Beach beers with delicious brunch items from Magic Box.

You gotta take the family to Joe's. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Claws for Kids at Joe's Stone Crab

11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets cost $250.

Joe’s Stone Crab in South Beach will be the scene of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s sixth-annual fundraising brunch, Claws for Kids. Not only will guests enjoy delicious stone crabs and other signature Joe’s cuisine without the wait, but also proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive programs, including after-school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs for area children in need. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 11:30 a.m., followed by brunch at 12:30 p.m. Visit bgcmia.org/events/claws-kids-2017.

