Five Ways to Help Make Valentine's Day in Miami the Most Romantic Ever

Five Ways to Help Make Valentine's Day in Miami the Most Romantic Ever

Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Cacao Art offers a wide range of truffles that are as dazzling as they are delicious.
Cacao Art offers a wide range of truffles that are as dazzling as they are delicious.
Courtesy of Cacao Art
Valentine's Day is just a few days away, so it's time to hustle on those dinner reservations and gifts.

Relax and let New Times do the legwork. Whether you want to discover the most romantic restaurant in Miami, find a box of chocolates, or propose like a baller, here's all you need to make this Valentine's Day the best one ever.

Five Ways to Help Make Valentine's Day in Miami the Most Romantic Ever
Courtesy of Casa Tua

The Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami
Dating in Miami can be downright disastrous. But finding the perfect dinner spot to take that special someone once you’ve finally found him or her is not a problem. Miami’s proximity to the coast allows many eateries to take advantage of water views, while others boast sunset skylines, Old-World charm, whimsical touches, and cozy candlelit tables. Unique settings aside, they all share the same winning factors: stellar food, seductive drink menus, authentic ambiance, and exceptional service.

Five Ways to Help Make Valentine's Day in Miami the Most Romantic Ever
Photo by Laine Doss

The Five Best Places to Buy Bespoke Chocolates in Miami for Valentine's Day
After New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day tends to sneak up on us. Along with flowers and champagne, chocolate is a traditional way to show your love. Before you buy that heart-shaped box of mass-produced candies at the drugstore, consider a collection of chocolates made with quality cocoa and the finest ingredients.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

