Five Stories to Help You Survive Christmas

Miami's Five Best New Places to Feed Your Sweet Tooth


Five Stories to Help You Survive Christmas

Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Red velvet tart at Bachour Bakery + Bistro.
Red velvet tart at Bachour Bakery + Bistro.
Laine Doss
Christmas and Hanukkah are next weekend, and the mad dash to finish shopping, enjoy holiday parties, and prep for some serious family time is in full swing.

From dining on Christmas Eve to braving the malls and shopping local, here are five stories to assist you in navigating the holiday season.

Wonton soup at Blackbrick at Midtown Miami.
Wonton soup at Blackbrick at Midtown Miami.
billwisserphoto.com

1. Beyond the Food Courts, Where to Dine at Miami's Malls
They say don't shop on an empty stomach or you'll leave the grocery store with a cart full of food you won't eat. Does the same rule apply to holiday gift shopping? Malls are crowded, parking is stressful, and unless you have a stockpile of snacks, you need a few good food options to stay fueled and fight the holiday chaos. From Lincoln Road to Dadeland, malls are amping up their food offerings to keep holiday shoppers sated. Mall shopping doesn't have to mean grabbing a soft pretzel or some slop at the food court. Sophisticated dining options abound. From French bistros to upscale burger joints, here are the best mall dining options in Miami.

Courtesy of The Salty Donut

2. Preorder Salty Donut Gifts and Doughnuts for Thanksgiving and Christmas
The Salty Donut won't be open Christmas Day, but there's still a way to snag the shop's wildly popular doughnuts for you and your loved ones this holiday season.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

